Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign
Jamie McCarthy

Mac Miller Tribute To Be Held At Blue Slide Park On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

July 31, 2019 - 12:41 am by VIBE Staff

Fans are expected to descend on Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park for a special tribute marking the one-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s death. The “Celebration of Mac Miller” is scheduled for Sept 7 at 12 p.m. local time, and will include music and videos.

“This is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person,” read a tweet from the The Mac Miller Memoir.

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose. His death came nearly two months before he was scheduled to launch his Swimming tour in support of his album of the same name. Days after Miller's death, thousands gathered at the park for a candlelight vigil in his honor. The Pittsburgh native named his debut album after Blue Slide Park, his childhood hangout spot.

In his final interview, Miller opened shared poignant words about achieving duality within his emotions.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness, and I don’t want just sadness either,” said Miller. “I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days… I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing s**t.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Getty Images

Cardi B Concert In Indianapolis Abruptly Canceled After “Security Threat”

Cardi B won't be performing in Indianapolis Tuesday (July 30), as planned. The show was canceled at the last minute over a “security threat and safety concerns,” the venue announced in a statement.

“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed,” reads a statement from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The venue also assured the public that the threats are “under investigation.”

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE:

“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd

— Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

The cancellation came minutes before Cardi was set to take the stage and fans were understandably disappointed and upset about the news. According to The Blast, a threat was made against the 26-year-old rapper’s safety.

The “Money” rapper was at the venue rehearsing “a new move” when she learned of the security threat. “My safety and your safety [comes] first,” Cardi wrote in an apology tweet to fans.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

The performance has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.

blue-ivy-carter-first-hot-100-song-1564508497
Getty Images

All Hail The Princess: Blue Ivy Carter Nabs First Billboard Hot 100 Entry

"Brown Skin Girl" is Blue Ivy Carter's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyonce's collaboration with her daughter, Saint Jhn and Whizkid for the new album The Lion King: The Gift is hitting fans in a big way, and it is now the seven-year-old's first official hit.

Per Billboard, the song debuted at No. 76 on the chart dated Aug. 3. Her vocals can be heard during the beginning and end of the track, which is an ode to young, dark-skinned black girls to love the skin they're in.

"The budding superstar joins her parents with making a dent on the 60-year-old chart," the site writes. "Beyoncé has 63 career solo entries on the Hot 100 (the fourth-most among female soloists, after Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Aretha Franklin), plus 14 as a member of Destiny’s Child and five as The Carters. Of those 82 combined hits, she’s reached No. 1 10 times (six solo and four with Destiny’s Child)."

Blue Ivy's first song was her father JAY-Z's "Glory," which was released just a few days after she was born in 2012. Her coos can be heard near the song's end, and her heartbeat can be heard in the beginning. In her short but spectacular little life, she's been featured on her mother's song "Blue" from her self-titled album, and can be heard singing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" on her mother's Homecoming Live album.

mariah-carey-lil-nas-x-1564500233
Getty Images

Mariah Carey Passes Hot 100 No. 1 Torch To Lil Nas X

To start off the week, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," featuring Bill Ray Cyrus, was officially stamped as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time on Monday (July 29).

His team, fans, and celebrities all expressed their gratitude for his record-breaking accomplishment, including Mariah Carey who effortlessly handed over the chart-reigning torch. In 1996, Carey and Boyz II Men held the Hot 100 top spot with "One Sweet Day" for 16 weeks, as reported by Billboard. 

The singer took to her Twitter to congratulate the artist after the announcement. "Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!" she wrote. "We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!"

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Lil Nas X replied soon after both amazed and excited when referring to Carey as a legend and icon. "Wowwww thank you so much Mariah!" he began. "You are a legend and an icon and I'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!"

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy

— nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019

Currently, the Hot 100 record-holder is nominated for eight 2019 MTV Video Music Awards including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

 

