Mac Miller Tribute To Be Held At Blue Slide Park On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Fans are expected to descend on Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park for a special tribute marking the one-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s death. The “Celebration of Mac Miller” is scheduled for Sept 7 at 12 p.m. local time, and will include music and videos.

“This is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person,” read a tweet from the The Mac Miller Memoir.

September 7th at Blue Slide Park at 12pm until whenever. We will have music & videos being played.. this is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person 🙏🏼https://t.co/6F5mXmPAKB pic.twitter.com/gVTawSHi1Q — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) July 28, 2019

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose. His death came nearly two months before he was scheduled to launch his Swimming tour in support of his album of the same name. Days after Miller's death, thousands gathered at the park for a candlelight vigil in his honor. The Pittsburgh native named his debut album after Blue Slide Park, his childhood hangout spot.

In his final interview, Miller opened shared poignant words about achieving duality within his emotions.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness, and I don’t want just sadness either,” said Miller. “I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days… I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing s**t.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”