Maleah Davis To Be Honored Through Sculpture

July 1, 2019 - 11:16 am by Alexis Reese

The bronze statue is said to be displayed in Houston.

After the tragic death of Maleah Davis shook communities nationwide, the young girl is to be remembered by Shirley Scarpetta, a Houston-area sculptor.

In June, Scarpetta announced that she would honor the four-year-old. "I couldn't get her out of my head for a while now," she said. "When this happens, I usually have an out of body experience and have to sculpt it."

Scarpetta was offered an opportunity on June 27 when a private donor commissioned the piece, as reported by CNN. The base of the sculpture was completed in one day. She said that the sculpture not only represents Maleah but all children that have been unfortunately taken from the world too soon.

"It's for all of us," she said. "Our children are so vulnerable, and other people need to be reminded to leave a legacy of kindness and loving one another."

Maleah went missing on April 30, generating a media frenzy and search in hopes of a safe return. She was later found deceased (May 31) in Fulton, Arkansas. Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, is charged with tampering with a corpse in connection to the child's death.

The statue is not yet completed as it still needs to be cast in bronze. Scarpetta is hoping to finish in a month. "I just feel really bad for their family and I only hope that they can heal from this and that they'll see the love that everyone has—they've fallen in love with, they've called her Houston's angel," Scarpetta told  Click2Houston.

Blueface Defends Kicking His Mother And Sister Out Of His Home

Kim Kardashian Will Change The Name of 'Kimono' Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her shapewear line Kimono after a wave of backlash crashed down last week, with many people claiming the name of the line was appropriating Japanese culture.

“I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” wrote Kardashian on Twitter Monday morning (Jul. 1). “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.”

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she continued. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Last week, the reality star announced that her shape wear collection would be called “Kimono,” which is a play on her name, but also the name of a traditional Japanese garment that has been around for centuries. Business Insider reports that Kardashian was moving to trademark the font for the word, contrary to reports she was trying to trademark the word itself.

Kardashian has come under fire in the past for her disregard of the history of other cultures. She called her Fulani braids “Bo Derek braids,” and was also accused of blackface for a makeup advertisement.

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

Fifty-Six People Were Shot In Chicago Over The Weekend

Fifty-six people were shot over the weekend in Chicago and four of the victims have died, according to reports. News of the rapid gunfire in the city already besmirched with gang violence has placed officials on high alert ahead of the July 4th weekend.

CBS News reports one man was killed during an argument with an 18-year-old who ran off after firing the fatal shots. Another man Andre Lyons, 32, was killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire nearby; and an unidentified man was discovered shot to death in East Garfield Park on Sunday (June 30) at dawn.

The final victim, 17-year-old Jarise Baker were walking home with his girlfriend a little after midnight when a car passed by and shot both of them. Baker's girlfriend was shot six times in the upper body and chest, while his girlfriend was shot in the arm. Baker's family insists the teen was not involved in any gang violence.

The gun violence comes as Chicago police announced shooting in the city have hit a four-year low. Per a recent crime stat released by CBS Chicago, 1,229 people have been shot, that's about 100 fewer than those who were shot during the first half of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015.

And while there have been fewer murders, there were still 236 murders through the month of June.

Steve Harvey Covers Tuition For Eight College Freshmen

Steve Harvey is covering the tuition for eight freshmen at his alma mater, Kent State University. In partnership with The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, the institution is able to provide scholarships of $23,000 per student, according to the university's press release.

Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA in order for their scholarships to renew each semester. The award is in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student who died while playing basketball at the university's student recreation and wellness center. Harvey and Moore are both members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Psi Gamma Chapter.

The foundation also committed to making an additional financial commitment to Kent State's Men Empowerment Network (M.E.N.), the release also reports.

"Whenever we can, we find a way to change the lives of young people through scholarship programs we have come up with," Harvey said.

The recipients attained their scholarships on Harvey's talk show, Steve (June 26).

A watch party was held at Kent State to cheer on Lamont Averett, Zethran Jackson, Mark Jenkins, Jaiden Morales, Johnell Parnell, Kelvon Gibson, Anthony Morris Jr., and Craig Johnson.

His daytime talk show series said goodbye to viewers last month after being canceled in May. Reruns will air through September. 

