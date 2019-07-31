Mario-Lopez-Trans-Apology Mario-Lopez-Trans-Apology
Mario Lopez Issues Apology For Remarks About Parenting Transgender Kids

July 31, 2019 - 5:07 pm by Desire Thompson

Mario Lopez has apologized for his comments towards the parenting skills of transgender children, calling them ignorant and insensitive.

On Wednesday (July 31) the former Extra co-host released a statement to Variety and Peoplehow he now has a deeper understanding of his comments. “The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Lopez appeared on The Candace Owens Show where they talked about a so-called trend of celebrities allowing their children to "pick their gender." Both were against the idea of it with Lopez calling the line of parenting "dangerous" and "weird," and cited a three-year-old as an example.

“Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong,” he said. “But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way, or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination then — ‘Okay, well then you’re going to be a boy or a girl,’ whatever the case may be. It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Many have urged Lopez and many others to inquire education about transgender children as well as understanding the difference between sexuality and gender.

"Medical and psychological experts and parents of children who are transgender have long discredited the ideas that Mario Lopez shared last month,” GLAAD told PEOPLE in a statement. “The real ‘dangerous action’ is when someone with a public platform uses bad science to speak against a marginalized and vulnerable group of children. We spoke with Extra and it is clear that the showrunners do not support or share his view. They will address this issue on the show tonight. Lopez clearly needs a primer on trans issues. We reached out to his team to see if and how he will correct the record.”

Masego-Queen-Tings-Video
YouTube

Masego Drops Mesmerizing "Queen Tings" Visual With Tiffany Gouché

Masego's "Queen Tings" is an audio wonder on its own but with the visual finally coming to public view, the song has reached new cinematic heights.

Released Wednesday (Aug 31), the video depicts a world of beautiful queens with Masego showing off his sax skills. Directed by Brilliant Garcia, the video is a sentiment to the diaspora of black women which plays perfectly to the track. Singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché (Lalah Hathaway, Solange) also appears in the video with her verse serving as an ode to motherhood.

Fans received pieces of the video last year including Garcia's involvement and stills.

https://twitter.com/UncleSego/status/1035518017021460480

Here are a few of the Queens In the “Queen Tings” video. And for those who think they’ve heard the whole song. Nah, I finished it. You’ll hear on the album. Sept 7th pic.twitter.com/HPQc6jNowu

— Maségo (@UncleSego) August 31, 2018

"Queen Tings" was released last year just before the artist dropped his full-length debut album, Lady Lady. Produced by Johnny Hernandez, the track was seemingly freestyled due to his excitement about well, blackness.

"'Queen Tings' was a combination of my excitement for Black Panther, Black History Month, and my upcoming trip to Cape Town,” he told Essence. “I was in the studio with Kojo and Nicky [Quinn], talking and playing beats and then Nicky put on the beat for ‘Queen Tings’ and the song pretty much wrote itself,” he added. “We dropped a short version of it that same day.”

He also praised Gouché for her silky smooth verse. “She blessed the song with the perfect verse,” he said. “I knew she was a fit for the song. She knocked it out. I’m funny about collabs but I knew she needed to be on this song and it was exactly what it needed.”

Speaking with VIBE last year, Masego shared other inspirations for his career. "After my glow up stage is done, I want to just go off wherever Adele is chilling right now,” he said. “I want to like just be in the thick of things. I think [Lady Lady] is going to be lovely in the sense of it’s going to give you that next threshold."

Enjoy "Queen Tings" below.

Rick-Ross-50-Cent-Beef-Comments
Getty Images

50 Cent Offers Mature Response To Rick Ross Saying He No Longer Has Value In Hip-Hop

Nothing is new under the sun, including the way Rick Ross and 50 Cent feel about each other. The two are currently on a promo run and have managed to take us back to the early aughts with their recent interviews.

First up is Rick Ross, who recently stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood to talk about his upcoming tenth album Port of Miami 2. During the interview, Ross talked about having a record with Lil Wayne and Pusha T on his album. When asked if would be open to working with 50 Cent the rapper said the rapper no longer has value in the rap space.

"Honestly, I'm a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it," he said. "But not being funny, homie just ain't that dude no more. We [were] riding through L.A. smoking to "Hate It or Love It" yesterday. That s**t was dope. We [were] saluting Cool & Dre, that's Miami who did the production. Game, 50 Cent... That was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course."

He continued, "Drake could hit me, and say, 'Rozay I got 50 on the record.' And if he was still dope like he was eight years ago? Rozay will lace that."

Their beef dates back to 2009 after the two apparently traded sour looks at a BET event. From there, diss records arose and levels of petty were unlocked with Ross dumping out Vitamin Water and 50 Cent partying with Ross' ex-girlfriend. During Rozay's recent health woes, 50 mocked him on Instagram. Their spat also headed to the courtroom with lawsuits related to Ross using the beat to "In Da Club."

Just a mess.

Mr. Curtis Jackson was made aware of Ross recent comments during an interview with Complex where he talked about the final season of his critically acclaimed series, Power. When asked about the comments and if he would be open to a collaboration, 50 appeared calm and collected while sharing his response.

"I don't know what his value is to music culture at this moment," he said. "I never made music with him. I don't have an interest in making music with him. A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they're one-trick ponies, so they're going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it's not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it's not a lot going on there."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rick Ross said he wouldn't collab with 50 Cent because he "just ain't that dude no more." 50 sat down with #ComplexNews and responded.

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Jul 31, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

You can watch both interviews up top.

A$AP-Rocky-Testifies-In-Court
ASAP Rocky attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France.
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior

A$AP Rocky Takes Stand In Assault Case, Says He Begged Alleged Victims To Leave Crew Alone

A$AP Rocky took the stand today in his highly publicized assault case in Sweden and stressed how he and his crew wanted no problems with the alleged victims.

As proceedings continued Thursday (Aug 1) Rocky, born Rakim Mayers stated how he feared for his life after Mustafa Jafari, 19, and another man followed his crew. Despite multiple attempts to ease the situation, Rocky testified how the men continued to follow him, prompting him to act in self- defense.

"After a while, my security guard started pushing him (victim) away, begging him to leave, go from there," Rocky said per The New York Daily News. "Me and my crew told them that, listen, don't go where we are going, go the other way, we don't want any trouble."

Rocky was arrested July 3 and charged with assault for the incident that took place in late June. Two other men in Rocky's crew were also arrested but his bodyguard was released. Because Sweden doesn't have a bail system, Rocky has remained in jail for his trial. If found guilty, he faces up to two years in jail.

During the cross-examination, Jafari claimed he approached Rocky and his entourage after his headphones broke an alleged earlier altercation he had with Rocky's security guard.

But Mayers' lawyer Slobodan Jovicic called the plaintiff and his friend's actions "a threatening, aggressive and deeply provoking behavior." Footage shared by Rocky and TMZ online shows the rapper throwing the plaintiff on the ground, which claims is self-defense.

Rocky’s mother, Renee Black, also attended the proceedings. “This is a nightmare,” Black was quoted by Swedish media, stating she's sure that her son is innocent, the Associated Press reports. 

It was reported earlier this week that Robert C. O'Brien, US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, was sent to attend the trial. While Rocky is not a hostage, many of claimed the presence of O'Brien can show America's lack of respect for Sweden's due process system.

President Donald Trump advocated for Rocky’s release in a tweet last month telling Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven that he would “personally vouch” for the rapper’s bail (Again, Sweden doesn't have a bail system). Löfven reportedly told Trump that officials cannot interfere with the legal system.

“Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven have explained and emphasized to the White House and President Trump respectively, the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts,” Mikael Lindström, the country’s acting press secretary, said in a statement to Twitter.

The @SwedishPM’s press secretary Mikael Lindström just sent me this statement re: @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about @asvpxrocky: “In Sweden everyone is equal before the law.” #ASAPRocky pic.twitter.com/WNNmBXcw4O

— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 25, 2019

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” he tweeted. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!”

The trial is scheduled to conclude on Friday with witness testimonies also happening today. Mayers will remain in custody as he was considered a "flight risk."

