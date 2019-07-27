Mary J. Blige Signs On For ‘Power’ Spinoff

The news arrives ahead of 'Power's season 6 premiere in August.

In October 2018, it was announced that Starz’s hit series Power would not only begin to cap its sixth and final season this summer but rollout a spinoff to keep fans hooked. Now, the drama’s forthcoming partner has signed its first star.

According to Deadline, award-winning Mary J. Blige inked a contract with the program’s executives. During a panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA), Blige expressed her elation behind the news of starring in Power Book II: Ghost. “This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year,” she said. “I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts. I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

For executive producer Courtney Kemp, season 6 is poised to have viewers on the edge of their seats. Over the span of 15 episodes that’ll be spilt into two parts (Deadline notes the final five episodes will debut in 2020), Kemp shared the finale “is probably the biggest swing of my writing life.”

This is only the beginning of what Kemp and fellow executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has in the works for Power. According to Carmi Zlotnik, the network's president of programming, the storylines within the Big Rich Town's universe will continue to come to fruition.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Zlotnik said. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe."

Power returns on Aug. 25