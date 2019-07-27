BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show
Mary J. Blige Signs On For ‘Power’ Spinoff

July 27, 2019 - 10:01 am by Camille Augustin

The news arrives ahead of 'Power's season 6 premiere in August.

In October 2018, it was announced that Starz’s hit series Power would not only begin to cap its sixth and final season this summer but rollout a spinoff to keep fans hooked. Now, the drama’s forthcoming partner has signed its first star.

According to Deadline, award-winning Mary J. Blige inked a contract with the program’s executives. During a panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA), Blige expressed her elation behind the news of starring in Power Book II: Ghost. “This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year,” she said. “I’ve known so many Tashas, I’ve known so many Ghosts. I’ve dated so many Ghosts. I’m a huge fan for life, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

For executive producer Courtney Kemp, season 6 is poised to have viewers on the edge of their seats. Over the span of 15 episodes that’ll be spilt into two parts (Deadline notes the final five episodes will debut in 2020), Kemp shared the finale “is probably the biggest swing of my writing life.”

This is only the beginning of what Kemp and fellow executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has in the works for Power. According to Carmi Zlotnik, the network's president of programming, the storylines within the Big Rich Town's universe will continue to come to fruition.

"Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin," Zlotnik said. "Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe."

Power returns on Aug. 25

Wendy Williams Biopic To Include Drug Abuse, Fat Shaming And Date Rape

Just Wendy, the Lifetime biopic about New Jersey radio host turned daytime television talk show queen Wendy Williams will reportedly cover a lot of ground and a lot of life.

According to TMZ, Williams' forthcoming television movie will start in her adolescence and go all the way to current day, and touch on many intimate topics. The Will Packer Media production will tackle the fat-shaming she experienced as a child from her family, her addiction to coke, and a date rape she endured from the hands of a rapper she never spoke about.

Williams, who also is going through a public divorce, is supposedly not shying away from her marriage to Kevin Hunter and all the trials she endured throughout their union.

While catching up with TMZ, Williams, 55, told reporters she wants the actors to be relatively unknown so their star power doesn't take away from the actual story, and sources tell the outlet there will be two different women playing Wendy. The real Wendy, however, won't be one of them.

Just Wendy will air sometime next year.

Will Smith Battles Younger Version Of Himself In 'Gemini Man' Trailer

Imagine being able to fight the younger version of yourself and intrinsically battling your past choices while physically punishing yourself during the process. This extreme self-reflection is the idea behind Will Smith’s latest film, Gemini Man

In the trailer, a young Smith fights his present-day persona. “25 years ago he took my blood, he made you from me. He’s been lying to you the whole time,” the 50-year-old actor tells his younger self on screen. “He told you, you were an orphan, and of all the people in the world to come after me why would he send you?" The trailer is also littered with high flying action scenes interpolated with fast cars and firestorms.

Gemini Man’s director Ang Lee is keen on the idea of battling your past identities. “The concept of a man being chased by himself is a really compelling idea for a story,” Lee said per People. “Thanks to the technology now it’s possible.”

“It’s really great to be able to look at youth versus experience and what age would you really go back to if you could,” Smith added. “I’m not going anywhere near my 20s. Maybe my 30s. But it’s so beautiful to be able to explore that.”

The old images of Smith were made possible through 3D technology and are comprised images of Smith’s early days as an actor (think The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air ). For Smith, it was quite the trip looking at his past performances, so much so that he had to water down his stellar acting abilities to match the younger character (who goes by Junior).

“He’s like, ‘I need you to act less good,'” Smith said. “He would show me some of my old performances of things and would say, ‘Look at this, for a reference. That’s not good. I need you to do that.'”

Gemini Man hits theaters nationwide on October 11. In the meantime, watch the trailer above.

Issa Rae And Cast To Begin Filming Season 4 Of 'Insecure' In September

Fans of HBO's hit comedy series Insecure let out an audible sigh of sadness when it was announced Season 4 wouldn't air during the 2019 summer. Despite Megan The Stallion informing us it was a hot girl/hot boy summer, many still missed Issa, Molly, Tiffany, Lawrence, and Kelly.

While we still have a ways to go before the show returns, creator and star Issa Rae revealed during her TCA panel Wednesday (July 24) the show's writers are putting the final touches on the season's script and production is slated to begin in September.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom follows single 30-something-year olds in Los Angeles at varying levels in their careers as they navigate dating and life's WTF moments.

In the show's absence, the cast has gone on to experience individual success. Issa Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in the Will Packer comedy Little. Yvonne Orji who plays Issa's bestie launched a successful podcast with writer Luvvie Ajayi. Amanda Seales, who's cast as Tiffany premiered her widely-praised HBO comedy special I Be Knowin, while Jay Ellis (Lawrence) landed the role in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

Good to know one our favorites is gearing up for a grand return.

