Masego's Personality And Talent Shines During NPR Tiny Desk Performance

July 24, 2019 - 4:33 pm by Alexis Reese

During his five-song jam session, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Masego, shows that he is full of personality and soul while he performed at NPR's Tiny Desk. They describe him to be the 21st Century, Cotton Club's reincarnation of jazz musician Cab Calloway.

His set starts off with a lighthearted opener from comedian Renny, who mimics the "Tadow" artist while jokingly playing a miniature saxophone. Sego eventually smoothly transitions to his rightful place at the mic, and opens up with his popular aforementioned single "Tadow" by playing his real sax. He continues his comedic character throughout the performances of his trap-house jazz hits. The setlist included "Nayhoo," "Queen Tings," "Black Love," and "I Do Everything."

Sego's live band was made up of drums (Jon Curry), keys and saxophone (Dan Foster), bass (Maxwell Hunter), guitar (Melanie Faye), accompanying vocals (Lex Nelson), and comedic saxophone (Lorenzo Cromwell).

The Jamaican-born and Virginia-raised 26-year-old grew up on the influences of gospel, jazz, and hip-hop. His fluid knowledge of music and a wide range of genres have led to collabs with the likes of GoldLink, SiR, Ari Lennox, Boogie, and more.

Currently on a 2019 summer festival tour, he is headed to Lollapalooza in Chicago at the beginning of August before heading out of the country to Budapest. You can watch the full NPR Tiny Desk up top.

In This Story:

Popular

Jennifer Lopez Was Pleasantly Surprised By Keke Palmer's Performance In 'Hustlers'

From the Web

More on Vibe

2019 BET Awards - Show
Getty Images

Lizzo Reveals Battle With Depression, Almost Quitting Music

Lizzo is having a breakout year. Her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, was met with positive reviews, she's appearing in the film Hustlers, and her presence and performance abilities during award shows continues to help her star rise. However, she was ready to give up on her musical dreams just two short years ago.

According to an interview with People, the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist was ready to quit music and battled depression, after believing she wouldn't get to where she wanted career-wise. She released her biggest hit "Truth Hurts" in 2017 to very little fanfare.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career," Lizzo said. "I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Since being used in the Netflix film Someone Great, "Truth Hurts" reemerged on the scene. It currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is her first entry into the chart's top 10.

"What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy," she continues. "I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

Continue Reading
Wireless Festival 2018
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Big Sean Raps Through His Life Journey On New Single "Overtime"

Detroit rapper Big Sean has kept a low profile for the last two years, refraining from releasing personal music cuts since his last solo albums I Decided and Double Or Nothing (& Metro Boomin).

Now, he's showing fans that he's still in the game with his solo single "Overtime," produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane, and The Tucker Brothers. Showing off his mixtape vibes, he dives into overcoming obstacles, mental health, and repping his city.

"Sh*t, I didn't take a break, my ni**a, I broke/Broke my heart, broke my soul, don't cry for me though/If you don't break nothing down, then it's no room to grow/One mental block leads to another, sh*t is dominoes."

He teased the first minute of the single on his Twitter.

Ready 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vuWUXJ7iqs

— Sean Don (@BigSean) July 24, 2019

Then moved to his Instagram to continue his excitement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I miss this feeling so much! Feels good to be back! OVERTIME OUT NOW! The energy is up!!! Link in bio 🗣🌎 Produced by @hitboy @keywane @thetuckerbrothersmusic

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Fans also posted on Twitter their reactions to the new song.

we don’t care if we are at the mall. WE GOING STRONG AND STREAMING pic.twitter.com/CsJ7nzqe5G

— kas (@darkskyscenery) July 24, 2019

“And it’s hot girl summer I’m just tryna find a wife” pic.twitter.com/bvg3p7WjuM

— IsoDre (@IsoDre1) July 24, 2019

Sean walking outta the booth like.. pic.twitter.com/yOLu8zmZCm

— ❌⭕️ (@TrilluminatiXO) July 24, 2019

Listen to "Overtime" below.

Continue Reading
rocnation-logo-2017-billboard-1548-1563988391
Roc Nation

Roc Nation Announces Shari Bryant And Omar Grant As Co-Presidents

Roc Nation, the Jay-Z-founded company and label, had big news this week (July 22) regarding their leadership. According to Billboard, two new co-presidents, Shari Bryant and Omar Grant, are to fill the shoes of Benny Pough, who stepped down from management earlier this year. The talented pair will reportedly continue to build the talent roster in addition to developing strategies for signed artists. 

"The values and lessons that the Roc Nation founders instilled in me provided me the tools to become the best executive I could possibly be. I am honored to make even more history with my family," Bryant said.

She first started her career interning at Roc-A-Fella records and then later became an executive assistant in the early 2000s. Her platform has touched Def Jam Recordings, Warner Bros., Atlantic Records, and United Masters. She later became the general manager and partner of Alamo Records before arriving at Roc Nation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m still at a loss of words for how things in my life are happening but the only thing that comes to mind immediately is “Thank you God”. Blessed is an understatement. Im appreciative, honored and ready to work harder than I have ever. Not for the accolades but because I have a responsibility, to black women, to young women of color that are watching me, to my family who instilled so much in me, and to everyone who believed in me along the way. It’s too many to name but i absolutely didnt get here on my own. I’m grateful for my family to welcome me back with so much love and support! I started at the ROC a young intern 15 years of age and now i’m reunited as a 35 year old president. In the words of Jay “if you cant respect that your whole perspective is wack”. By the way the last picture is the cake @kodaklens was referring to in his post. I was celebrating my 17th birthday with my Roc family. @ogrant718 lets continue to show them how you can lead with integrity and STILL be successful! 🙌🏽

A post shared by Shari Bryant (@sharib) on Jul 23, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

Grant most recently signed the Grammy-winning producer Tainy, who has worked alongside Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. He also signed Mustard to Roc Nation management in addition to being an artist to the label in 2013. He began his career interning at Columbia Records and moved through the industry as a road manager, creative director, and a senior director.

"After nine incredible years here, it's an unbelievable honor to step into this new role. Inspiration comes from the top down at Roc Nation, and the founders set a precedent for a culture of progress in terms of both business and creativity.

President of A&R and co-founder of Roc Nation, Tyran Smith, also commented on the new transition for the powerhouses, saying that they "understand and respect artists and their process."

"It's an honor to work alongside and see them at the helm, poised to usher in the next Roc Nation generation."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down

News

2d ago

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark "Hot Girl Summer"

Music Premieres

2d ago

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals