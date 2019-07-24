Masego's Personality And Talent Shines During NPR Tiny Desk Performance

During his five-song jam session, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Masego, shows that he is full of personality and soul while he performed at NPR's Tiny Desk. They describe him to be the 21st Century, Cotton Club's reincarnation of jazz musician Cab Calloway.

His set starts off with a lighthearted opener from comedian Renny, who mimics the "Tadow" artist while jokingly playing a miniature saxophone. Sego eventually smoothly transitions to his rightful place at the mic, and opens up with his popular aforementioned single "Tadow" by playing his real sax. He continues his comedic character throughout the performances of his trap-house jazz hits. The setlist included "Nayhoo," "Queen Tings," "Black Love," and "I Do Everything."

Sego's live band was made up of drums (Jon Curry), keys and saxophone (Dan Foster), bass (Maxwell Hunter), guitar (Melanie Faye), accompanying vocals (Lex Nelson), and comedic saxophone (Lorenzo Cromwell).

The Jamaican-born and Virginia-raised 26-year-old grew up on the influences of gospel, jazz, and hip-hop. His fluid knowledge of music and a wide range of genres have led to collabs with the likes of GoldLink, SiR, Ari Lennox, Boogie, and more.

Currently on a 2019 summer festival tour, he is headed to Lollapalooza in Chicago at the beginning of August before heading out of the country to Budapest. You can watch the full NPR Tiny Desk up top.