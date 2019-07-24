Meek Mill Inks Dream Chasers Label Partnership With Roc Nation

On Wednesday (July 24), it was announced that Meek Mill and his Dream Chasers label would enter a joint venture with Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation. In a video statement published by the Associated Press, Mill said he had opportunities to sign a partnership with other labels, but he feels "comfortable doing business right here at home, who I started with, really, in the music industry." D.C. was first established in 2012.

The newly-minted Lids co-owner will serve as overseer of the imprint as he seeks to fill the office space with staff dedicated to developing artists. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Jay-Z and Mill discussed solidifying a legacy through this occasion that'll hopefully open doors for the next crop of talent.

"The music and the culture that we create, we've been giving it away for so long, which is understandable," Jay-Z said. "You got to start somewhere, you got to clean the floors up before we own the building but we don't shine shoes anymore."

As for Mill, his business mindset aims to craft new opportunities for those within and outside of his label. "Coming out of prison, I always felt like I had a responsibility to lead the culture as much as I can," he said. "I always say Jay-Z and others that come before me was like a snowplow for people like myself. They made it easier to walk through the snowstorm and I want to continue to be a snow plower for the next generation coming behind me."

According to Variety, no artist has been signed just yet but a search is imminent. The news site also notes that Mill will continue to record his forthcoming music under the Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records imprint.

