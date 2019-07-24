Meek Mill's 2008 Conviction Overturned, Retrial Granted

The Philadelphia native's verdict was made by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday (July 24).

In a unanimous decision, Meek Mill's 2008 drugs and gun conviction that landed him on a 10-year probation stint has been overturned, the Associated Press reports. The Philadelphia native's verdict was made by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday (July 24), which also afforded him a retrial due to police corruption.

"We conclude the after-discovered evidence is of such a strong nature and character that a different verdict will likely result at a retrial," a court statement reads. In 2018, reports surfaced that claimed officers responsible for Mill's 2008 arrest were engaged in corrupt practices. The recent decision arrives days after Mill's legal team filed a request for the court to overturn the conviction.

The AP also notes Judge Genece Brinkley, the judge who's presided over Mill's case for a significant amount of time, was taken off the proceedings. The court also expunged Judge Brinkley's five-year parole mandate when she deemed Mill violated his probation in 2017.

The "Trauma" rapper shared the news on Twitter, whcih arrived a few hours after it was announced tha this Dream Chasers label inked a partnership with Roc Nation.

I’m not on probation right now...new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ “wtf GOD” you be acting a fool 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2019