As She Should: Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Files To Trademark ‘Hot Girl Summer’
It’s the unofficial theme of summer 2019, and everything from celebrities to brands– big and small– have taken note. In a very wise move, rapper and originator of the term “Hot Girl Summer” Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly filed to trademark the phrase sweeping the nation.
Per Billboard, the trademark was filed on Jul. 10, the same day the Texas MC declared that she was “in the process” of making the term trademarked.
“The saying has taken off across the country thanks to her diehard Hotties fanbase, which Meg defines as women -- and men -- ‘unapologetically’ being themselves and "living their truth,” writes the site.
“Hot Girl Summer” has been used the world over (most recently in cringe-inducing fashion) by brands such as Forever 21, Wendy’s and Maybelline. According to the report, if the phrase is approved, the trademark will cover the saying on merch such as hoodies, T-shirts and sportswear.
Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019