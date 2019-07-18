Melyssa Ford attends the Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Melyssa Ford Shares The Importance Of Emotional Healing Following Traumatic Car Accident

Television personality and model Melyssa Ford has found a new appreciation for life following her near-fatal car accident last year. As her fight to a full recovery continues both physically and emotionally, Ford spoke to Essence about her healing journey.

The series, which highlights women who have survived tragedy in various ways, focuses on Ford's brave journey back to a normal life. In June 2018, the media maven was en route to a bridal shower when an 18-wheeler truck clipped the back of her vehicle. The car flipped three times, leaving Ford with a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and severe cuts and bruises.

Friends like Claudia Jordan and Rosci Diaz were by her side throughout her healing journey, with Jordan opening up a GoFundMe to help with Ford's extensive medical bills. Ford had to relearn cognitive skills like walking and her memory which she still struggles with to this day.

“It comes back in dreams—the sounds of metal scraping on the pavement, which is one of the most horrible sounds in the world,” she says.“I had to walk with a walker for about a month."

The 42-year-old also spoke to her battle with her ongoing severe depression and active thoughts of suicide. Not in favor of sharing her journey on social media, Ford saw being transparent to her followers as another form of coping and healing.

"I've spent the better part of my life hiding when I was in pain," she tells Essence. "I had this mantra that I used to repeat to myself ever since I was young: 'Never let them see you shook-- never.' That did not work anymore. I was up against something I wasn't prepared for."

Since the unfortunate accident, Ford is confidently glowing on her Instagram feed with positive posts and daring model pics.

"It's taken a while to get back to some semblance of normalcy; some things I've had to accept as "my new normal" after the car crash. But every time I thought about giving up, I thought about the strong women, both in my life & those I've admired from afar, and the perseverance I've witnessed them exhibit. It was the motivation I needed to give it 'just one more day'. Happy #womanshistorymonth Queens!"

The next story in the five-part series will appear in the July/August 2019 issue of Essence.