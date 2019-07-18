Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards Brunch Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators &amp; Leaders Awards Brunch
Melyssa Ford attends the Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators

Melyssa Ford Shares The Importance Of Emotional Healing Following Traumatic Car Accident

July 18, 2019 - 1:47 pm by Alexis Reese

Television personality and model Melyssa Ford has found a new appreciation for life following her near-fatal car accident last year. As her fight to a full recovery continues both physically and emotionally, Ford spoke to Essence about her healing journey.

The series, which highlights women who have survived tragedy in various ways, focuses on Ford's brave journey back to a normal life. In June 2018, the media maven was en route to a bridal shower when an 18-wheeler truck clipped the back of her vehicle. The car flipped three times, leaving Ford with a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain and severe cuts and bruises.

Friends like Claudia Jordan and Rosci Diaz were by her side throughout her healing journey, with Jordan opening up a GoFundMe to help with Ford's extensive medical bills. Ford had to relearn cognitive skills like walking and her memory which she still struggles with to this day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As a Scorpio, we think about Life and Death a lot. Being the sign of Death and Rebirth, we contemplate our mortality frequently, which is why I think we also seem to constantly search for a deeper perspective, in the hopes of transforming to reach our higher Selves. Having an experience that brought me as close to death as I have ever been, I’ve spent the months in recovery thinking A LOT. About the way I want to live the rest of the life God spared and what I have to offer, having been given this chance by Our Creator to discover a greater purpose. But it’s also made me think about LOVE. The outpouring of LOVE I’ve felt the last few months, not just from friends and family but the ways total strangers have supported me in messages left in email and DMs and comments; sharing their own painful stories as a way to create a sense of solidarity with me... man, I don’t know what else to say other than my birthday wish is for YOUR peace, happiness, safety, health and abundance. The pic I chose is an example of LOVE. My two Scorpio Sisters @iamalesharenee and @rocsidiaz in my hospital room trying to raise my spirits with some pampering. I ❤️ them and I ❤️ all of you.

A post shared by Melyssa (@melyssaford) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tbt I’m normally a pretty private person but if you don’t celebrate your own victories, why would anyone else? This was a month after the crash that almost took my life. I needed to support of a walker from the symptoms of post concussive syndrome. My speech And cognition was affected, I was constantly disoriented and I was scared. But what ended up happening over the next few months of recovery was intense self discovery: things that no longer fit within the realm of who I was or what I could accept or be a part of. Certain relationships fell apart due to the glaring fact that, at my worst moment, ppl I loved and would have done anything for couldn’t seem to muster the same energy for me and made excuses for their lacking. You live and you learn I guess 🤷🏽‍♀️Now that I’m better, my energy will be focused on projects and endeavors that are more reflective of the real me... at the helm of my own ship, charting my own course. Thank you to everyone who has cheered me on and rooted for and prayed for me.

A post shared by Melyssa (@melyssaford) on

“It comes back in dreams—the sounds of metal scraping on the pavement, which is one of the most horrible sounds in the world,” she says.“I had to walk with a walker for about a month."

The 42-year-old also spoke to her battle with her ongoing severe depression and active thoughts of suicide. Not in favor of sharing her journey on social media, Ford saw being transparent to her followers as another form of coping and healing.

"I've spent the better part of my life hiding when I was in pain," she tells Essence. "I had this mantra that I used to repeat to myself ever since I was young: 'Never let them see you shook-- never.' That did not work anymore. I was up against something I wasn't prepared for."

Since the unfortunate accident, Ford is confidently glowing on her Instagram feed with positive posts and daring model pics.

<script>

"It's taken a while to get back to some semblance of normalcy; some things I've had to accept as "my new normal" after the car crash. But every time I thought about giving up, I thought about the strong women, both in my life & those I've admired from afar, and the perseverance I've witnessed them exhibit. It was the motivation I needed to give it 'just one more day'. Happy #womanshistorymonth Queens!"

The next story in the five-part series will appear in the July/August 2019 issue of Essence. 

