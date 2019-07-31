Naomi Campbell Says She Was Denied Entrance At French Hotel Because She Is Black

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell claims that she was denied entry to an event held at a hotel for this year’s Cannes Film Festival because she is black. Per a recent interview with Paris Match, she made the accusation. She did not state where the incident occurred.

"[The doorman] did not want to let my friend and I in because of the color of my skin,” the report reads (it’s been translated to English. “The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was [full to capacity]. But he let other people pass. It is [because of] these kind of shocking moments that I will continue to express myself and make myself heard."

She continues by stating that she always wants people to be treated fairly, especially coming up in an industry where racism was rampant.

Last year, she spoke to Vogue UK about a certain experience that echoes the above incident. She stated a “certain country” refused to use an ad campaign she was featured in due to the color of her skin.

“It’s still not balanced completely,” she said. “For me it was a reality check. I never believe in the hype, so it just kept things in perspective for me. Now I would like to know that models [of colour] get the same opportunities and fees in advertising.”