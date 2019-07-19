2019 Governors Ball Festival
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Nas Officially Drops 'The Lost Tapes 2' Album

July 19, 2019 - 12:15 pm by Alexis Reese

The project features production credits from exclusive artists.

Nas' music industry spotlight has intensified thanks to his newest project The Lost Tapes 2. The pioneering influential dropped the soundscape on Friday (July 19).

The album features unreleased tracks from his last four studio albums: Hip Hop Is Dead, Untitled, Life is Good, and Nasir. The Lost Tapes 2 comes as a sequel to 2002's The Lost Tapes 11-track compilation.

Hypebeast reports the latest installment introduces the Queens native rapping over instrumentals crafted by the likings of Kanye West, Pharrell, RZA, Swizz Beats, The Alchemist, and more. Ten years of material collected well-produced beats, wordsmith pierced verses and inclusive range of rhythm.

"Tanasia" and "Highly Favored" were produced by RZA giving off the classic Nas sounds fans have become accustomed to as he spits about his housing projects in Queensbridge. Other exclusive tracks include "Vernon Family" at the hands of Pharrell, and Swizz Beats' "No Bad Energy." Yeezus and Nas also give a less instrumental-forward sound emphasizing the ever-so clever rhymes from The Lost Tapes 2 mastermind on "You Mean the World to Me."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THE LOST TAPES 2 OUT NOW

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

In an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the hip-hop artist spoke about how his project is somewhat of a guessing game when figuring out when the tracks were actually created. "You just play them. You kind of got to guess like, 'What year did he make this one?'" he said. "Some of the songs are, like, ten years old, 12 years old, and some of them are, like, as early as, like a year and a half ago."

He also teased to a partnership with the creation of the Hip-Hop Museum that's slated to come to the Bronx by 2022.

Check out the full interview below and stream the project below.

In This Story:

Popular

President Trump Speaks On A$AP Rocky's Detainment In Sweden

From the Web

More on Vibe

Nicki Minaj attends Diesel Hate Couture on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Links With DaBaby For “Suge” Remix

Nicki Minaj took over DJ Felly Fell’s show on L.A.’s Power 106 radio station Friday (July 19) where she premiered the remix to DaBaby's “Suge” single.

“Ya’ll already know I’m back on my bull! We got a lot more in the motherf**kin’ chamber,” said Minaj.

The “Megatron” rapper  also sent a shout out to Da Baby. “I just think he’s super dope and he actually spits actual bars.”

Prior to the song premiere, Minaj shared her first public statement on the death of Nipsey Hussle. The Queens native explained that she wasn’t on the internet at the time of Hussle’s murder, but wanted to send condolences to Lauren London, and the rest of his family.

“When he passed I didn’t get a chance to be online at that time,” Minaj told Power 106's DJ Carisma. “Lauren London happens to be somebody that I adore. I felt like my heart ripped out when I heard [that he was killed]. I just wanted to finally send my condolences to his family and his fans.”

Earlier in the interview, Minaj sent love to her fans in Saudi Arabia after canceling her appearance at the Jedah World Festival over the country’s treatment of women, and members of the LGBTQ community. Minaj added that she turned down $1.5 million by pulling out of the performance. She also confirmed that she will be heading out on tour after the release of her upcoming new album.

Listen to Minaj and DaBaby on the “Suge” remix below.

Continue Reading
Lil-Baby-Gunna
Rappers Lil Baby and Gunna pose for a picture backstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Lil Baby Says He Previously Paid Gunna To Write Raps He Practiced To

Lil Baby's inspiration to perfect his craft was greatly inspired by Gunna in a very creative way.

Unearthed by Genius, Lil Baby spoke to German hip-hop platform 16 Bars about his early days in the game. The rapper, who earned a BET Award for Best New Artist this year says he paid Gunna to write raps for him in order to practice his own raps.

While none of the songs Gunna were released, they have been used as reference tracks during the duos studio sessions.

"I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I never put the songs out but like when I first started rapping I used to pay him like $100 like 'I'ma give you $100 write something for me so I can try to learn to go in and record it," the Street Gossip rapper said.

Their tightknit friendship in and out of the studio also was considered teachable moments for the rapper. "That's how I used to practice and try to get it right because I just started rapping out of nowhere."

Gunna told Rolling Stone that he was the inspiration for Lil Baby to take his craft seriously. "I kinda helped push [Lil Baby] a little bit to go harder," Gunna said. "He didn't really care about [rapping] that much. He was being him, just chilling. I was critiquing his music, but also letting him know it sounded good, he should keep going, [offering] words of encouragement."

Lil Baby and Da Baby released a track entitled "Baby" Wednesday (July 17), he pulled up on verse one and the chorus of the new hit single.

Heating up verse one with these bars, it looks like the $100 sessions with Gunna paid off.

Continue Reading
Beyonce-EGOT-Status-Emmy-Nomination
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé Nears EGOT Status With Emmy Nominations For 'Homecoming'

Shortly after the announcement of the 2019 Emmy nominations, it was only right that many wondered just how close Beyoncé is to EGOT status. As it turns out, she might be closer than we think.

Beyoncés Netflix documentary Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé is nominated for a total of six nominations including, Outstanding Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design for A Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Three of the nods name Bey, giving her a strong chance of taking an Emmy home.

The entertainer has been here before.

Her 2016 visual album Lemonade was nominated for two Emmys, including Variety Special and Variety Special Directing.

With the release of her curated soundtrack for The Lion King arriving Friday (July 19), her single "Spirit" has a strong chance of getting an Oscar nomination next year.

Her Grammys speak for themselves. Beyoncé has snagged a total of 23 Grammy Awards and 66 Grammy nominations. She scored her first Grammy with Destiny's Child for “Say My Name,” in the categories Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and landed multiple solo wins for her debut album Dangerously In Love.

This year, the singer won her latest gramophone for Everything Is Love, a collaboration album with husband Jay-Z in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

If Bey explores Broadway for the Tony nod, she would join Whoopi Goldberg as the second black female entertainer to reach the famed-honor.

Goldberg won two Daytime Emmys for  The View and Beyond Tara: The Extradoniary Life of Hattie McDaniel, one Grammy for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording, One Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Ghost, and a Tony for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie. 

Viola Davis, almost came away with the title while her children's book Corduroy Takes a Bow rumored to be created into an audiobook in 2018, pushing her to be nominated for a Grammy. Davis has won an Oscar for Fences, and Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, and two Tonys for King Hedley II and Fences the stage show.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

President Trump Speaks On A$AP Rocky's Detainment In Sweden

News

3d ago

Eddie Murphy Announces Return To Stand-Up Comedy

News

2d ago

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Launch Eat. Learn. Play Foundation In Oakland