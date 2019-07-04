Nas' 'Lost Tapes 2' Will Feature Production From Pharrell And No I.D.
Nas is finally ready to release more unheard gems from his catalog. This week, the legendary artist announced a rollout for The Lost Tapes 2 with production from the likes of Pharrell, Statik Selectah and No I.D.
Scheduled for a July 19 release, the project will reference tracks left on the studio floor from albums like Hip Hop Is Dead (2006), his infamous Untitled album (2008), Life Is Good (2012) and his recent release, NASIR. The artist teased a trailer, which includes a feature of "Lost Freestyle" produced by Selectah.
The project also includes production from Kanye West, RZA, Swizz Beatz, and others. His 2002 prequel album The Lost Tapes featured unreleased tracks from I Am…(1999) and Stillmatic (2001). Setbacks delayed the sequel to be released sooner rather than later. Nas sign with Def Jam in 2006 which opened doors of disagreements with his new label.
An exclusive line of Lost Tapes II merchandise is available for purchase.
See The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist below.
- No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]
- Vernon Family [PROD. PHARRELL WILLIAMS]
- Jarreau Of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]
- Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]
- Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]
- Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]
- Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]
- Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]
- War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]
- The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]
- Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]
- Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]
- It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]
- You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]
- Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]
- Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]
The artist will be just one of the legendary headliners for the 25th Essence Festival (July 5- 7) in New Orleans. He's also sharing a co-lining tour with Mary J. Blige perfectly titled, The Royalty Tour kicking off in West Palm Beach July 11.