Rapsody has brought out the legends for her forthcoming album. Living legends Queen Latifah and D'Angelo will appear on the album titled, Eve.

Speaking with Essence this week about her new project, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared how Eve will explore legendary black women who have inspired her and many other women of color. Becoming the first female emcee to sign with Roc Nation in 2016, Rapsody told Essence that her latest soundscape celebrates women she admires including Serena Williams and Phylicia Rashad.

“It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me,” she explained Monday (July 1). “It’s more about the village of Black women. I feel like we all have similar experiences and similar stories and very similar inspirations. My last album, that was for me. That was all personal things that, you know, you can listen to and maybe you can relate, but a lot of it was for me.”

But the inspiration didn't stop there. Eve will pay homage to influential entertainers through the albums song titles including Nina Simone, Oprah Winfrey, Aaliyah, and Whoopi Goldberg. D'Angelo will be featured on a guest hook and Queen Latifah will be heard spitting bars (!) on the song "Hatshepsut."

It's been nearly two years since Rapsody dropped an album. Laila's Wisdom, released in 2017 and was met with critical praise. She also earned two Grammy nominations including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

A teaser for her new album was dropped in June.

"Then the man—Adam—named his wife #Eve, because she would be the mother of all who live." 🔻 Branded by @brickshaus

She released a black and white visual (July 1) as follow up to her song "Sojourner" that she collaborated with J.Cole last year.

"Ain't I a woman?!" - Sojourner Truth 🔻 #EVEofRapsody | @jamlarecords @rocnation @defjam | www.genesis320.com . . . . Video by @_swankshotit + @kidsfromnowhere

With a church hymnal playing in the background, an easily recognizable quote from Sojourner Truth is spoken.

“That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain't I a woman? Look at me!"

If the visual is a glimpse into what the polished and distinct rapper is bringing to the table in Eve, fans won't be disappointed.