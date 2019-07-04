Nas-The-Lost-Tapes-Pharrell-No-ID
Getty Images

Nas' 'Lost Tapes 2' Will Feature Production From Pharrell And No I.D.

July 4, 2019 - 11:45 am by Alexis Reese

Nas is finally ready to release more unheard gems from his catalog. This week, the legendary artist announced a rollout for The Lost Tapes 2 with production from the likes of Pharrell, Statik Selectah and No I.D.

Scheduled for a July 19 release, the project will reference tracks left on the studio floor from albums like Hip Hop Is Dead (2006), his infamous Untitled album (2008), Life Is Good (2012) and his recent release, NASIR. The artist teased a trailer, which includes a feature of "Lost Freestyle" produced by Selectah.

The project also includes production from Kanye West, RZA, Swizz Beatz, and others. His 2002 prequel album The Lost Tapes featured unreleased tracks from I Am…(1999) and Stillmatic (2001).  Setbacks delayed the sequel to be released sooner rather than later. Nas sign with Def Jam in 2006 which opened doors of disagreements with his new label.

View this post on Instagram

👀 Lost Tapes II

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

An exclusive line of Lost Tapes II merchandise is available for purchase.

See The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist below.

  1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]
  2. Vernon Family [PROD. PHARRELL WILLIAMS]
  3. Jarreau Of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]
  4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]
  5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]
  6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]
  7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]
  8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]
  9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]
  10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]
  11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]
  12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]
  13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]
  14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]
  15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]
  16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]

The artist will be just one of the legendary headliners for the 25th Essence Festival (July 5- 7) in New Orleans. He's also sharing a co-lining tour with Mary J. Blige perfectly titled, The Royalty Tour kicking off in West Palm Beach July 11.

In This Story:

Popular

YG's SUV Involved In Car Chase And Police Shoot-Out: Report

From the Web

More on Vibe

Rapsody-Queen-Latifah-New-Album
Getty Images

Rapsody's New Album To Feature Queen Latifah And D'Angelo

Rapsody has brought out the legends for her forthcoming album. Living legends Queen Latifah and D'Angelo will appear on the album titled, Eve.

Speaking with Essence this week about her new project, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared how Eve will explore legendary black women who have inspired her and many other women of color. Becoming the first female emcee to sign with Roc Nation in 2016, Rapsody told Essence that her latest soundscape celebrates women she admires including Serena Williams and Phylicia Rashad.

“It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me,” she explained Monday (July 1). “It’s more about the village of Black women. I feel like we all have similar experiences and similar stories and very similar inspirations. My last album, that was for me. That was all personal things that, you know, you can listen to and maybe you can relate, but a lot of it was for me.”

But the inspiration didn't stop there. Eve will pay homage to influential entertainers through the albums song titles including Nina Simone, Oprah Winfrey, Aaliyah, and Whoopi Goldberg. D'Angelo will be featured on a guest hook and Queen Latifah will be heard spitting bars (!) on the song "Hatshepsut."

It's been nearly two years since Rapsody dropped an album. Laila's Wisdom, released in 2017 and was met with critical praise. She also earned two Grammy nominations including  Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

A teaser for her new album was dropped in June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Then the man—Adam—named his wife #Eve, because she would be the mother of all who live.” 🔻 Branded by @brickshaus

A post shared by RAPSODY (@rapsody) on Jun 28, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

She released a black and white visual (July 1) as follow up to her song "Sojourner" that she collaborated with J.Cole last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Ain’t I a woman?!” - Sojourner Truth 🔻 #EVEofRapsody | @jamlarecords @rocnation @defjam | www.genesis320.com . . . . Video by @_swankshotit + @kidsfromnowhere

A post shared by RAPSODY (@rapsody) on Jul 1, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

With a church hymnal playing in the background, an easily recognizable quote from Sojourner Truth is spoken.

“That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain't I a woman? Look at me!"

If the visual is a glimpse into what the polished and distinct rapper is bringing to the table in Eve, fans won't be disappointed.

Continue Reading
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj To Perform At Saudi Arabia's Jeddah World Festival

Nicki Minaj, partly known for her provocative lyrics, will take the stage in the conservative country Saudi Arabia. The location, in the midst of loosening restrictions on entertainment, will host the "Megatron" rapper at the 2019 Jeddah World Fest (July 18), the Associated Press reports.

Strict Saudi laws will still be administered at the concert held at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium including no drugs or alcohol, with concert-goers having to be 16 years or older. Social media reactions to the news ranged from disturbed and disappointment to euphoria.

Dancing to nicki’s song at #JeddahWorldFest 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/Y5PfNTG1s6

— 🦋 (@IdevilSlay) July 2, 2019

I wish I can have this moment for life. #jeddah #nickiminaj #JeddahSeason #jeddahworldfest #mtv pic.twitter.com/Jo7uUIzpDJ

— Nassar Alharbie .⭐️ (@Nassar_talal) July 2, 2019

A Twitter video viewed more than 37,000 times of a Saudi woman wearing a loose headscarf accused the country's government of being hypocritical for allowing the "Chun-Li" artist to perform, according to ABC News. She goes on to raise the issue of questioning why women who attend the concert must wear the traditional abaya, a modest full-length robe.

"She's going to go and shake her a** and all her songs are indecent and about sex and shaking a** and then you tell me to wear the abaya," the woman said. "What the hell?"

Broadcasted globally and covered by MTV, the Red Sea city will also have performances by British artist Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki. Past appearances in Saudi Arabia include Mariah Carey, Enrique Iglesias, The Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, and DJs David Guetta and Tiesto.

Other rules that have been alleviated surrounding women's rights are allowing them to drive and now attend sporting events.

Continue Reading
Wireless Festival 2018
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

J. Cole Offers Fans Two Tracks From 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III,' "Lambo Truck" And "Costa Rica"

With the official announcement that Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III will be released on Friday (July 5), two new singles have arrived to hold fans over.

"Lambo Truck" and "Costa Rica" join earlier releases "Got Me" with Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign and Dreezy, while  "Down Bad" hosts Bas, JID, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy, and J. Cole.

Cozz, Reason and Childish Major bring an eclectic sound to "Lambo Truck" that will make you sit back and relax whereas "Costa Rica" reveals hard-hitting beats that are bound to get you hyped.

ROTD3 is poised to expose listeners to artists on the rise and with these four new singles, the mission has been accomplished so far. Iconic artists have alluded to being on the anticipated mass collaboration but fans will have to wait for the project to drop in three days.

The anxiety is real.

A documentary of the legendary studio sessions that took place at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, Ga., is set to premiere on Tuesday (July 2).

Check out the latest singles below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

17h ago

Marlon Wayans Denies 'White Chicks 2' Rumor

Movies & TV

1d ago

Halle Bailey To Star As Ariel In 'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake

Music

1d ago

Rapsody's New Album To Feature Queen Latifah And D'Angelo