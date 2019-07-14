radio-city-music-hall-no-lights
David Dee Delgado

New York City Experiences Blackout On The 42nd Anniversary Of The 1977 Power Outage

July 14, 2019 - 8:59 am by Shenequa Golding

The city that never sleeps took a little nap...unexpectedly.

New York City, known as the City that Never Sleeps took an unexpected nap Saturday night (July 14) when a reported 73,000 customers from Midtown to Times Square 42nd Street and the Upper West Side were without power.

Officials said that a transformer fire at West 64th Street and West End Avenue is likely the cause of the power outage, however, at about 12:30 AM Sunday (July 14) Con Edison CEO Jon McAvoy said electricity had been restored in most parts of the city.

During the nearly five-hour blackout traffic lights in the touristy section of New York were down, while 10 subway lines were also halted, forcing some riders to leave the station and walk on foot or remain underground, bearing the humidity. Despite the spotty cell phone service, some who were trapped in elevators were able to call firefighters to help.

St. Luke's Roosevelt Hotel, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and Radio City Music Hall (pictured above) were all without power during the outage.

New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bil de Blasio took to Twitter instructing New Yorkers to stay inside if they can, and said city agencies would "work with ConEd to get to the bottom of what happened tonight and prevent another widespread outage like this."

The 2019 blackout isn't a first for native New Yorkers. Coincidently, on July 13, 1977, a power outage affecting most of the city took place, while in 2003 New York, along with most of the east coast, midwest, and Ontario, Canada lost power on August 14 of that year. It took about two days to restore power to most of the city.

And just because the power was gone, doesn't mean people stopped having fun. The cast of Broadway's Hadestown did an impromptu performance outside, the theater which brought light to many.

donald-trump
Alex Wong

Trump Tells Progressive Congresswomen "To Go Back" To Where "They Originally Came From"

On Sunday (July 14) the day Donald Trump announced Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers would detain migrant families in 10 major U.S. cities, the president took to Twitter to tell certain progressive Democrats to return to their country of origin.

"So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, how our government is to be run," Trump tweeted.

"Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

While Trump didn't name names, it can be assumed he's speaking of Democratic Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Latin-American woman born and raised in The Bronx; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, a black woman born in Cincinnati; Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American from Detroit, Michigan and representative Ilhan Omar is a Somali born refugee who moved to the United States when she was 12 and became a naturalized citizen.

Trump's tweets were condemned by many, including by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who affirmed they only underscore his "Make America Great Again” slogan has an alternative meaning.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again," Pelosi tweeted. I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!"

Pelosi's public defense of the four Freshman congresswomen comes after disparaging comments made in Maureen Dowd's New York Times op-ed about the freshman four. "All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.”

Ocasio-Cortez later responded by calling the statements "just outright disrespectful."

rkelly-walking-to-court
Scott Olson

R.Kelly Is In Jail On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R.Kelly faced a wide range of legal trouble in Illinois, however, after an arrest last week, the singer-songwriter's woes have taken a new turn, which may result in a lengthy--if not--life sentence.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Illinois have charged the 52-year-old with racketeering and child pornography due to allegations Kelly, with the help of former employees, recruited and transported underage girls across state lines to molest them and create pornography. Kelly also instructed the minors to not testify against him.

Kelly was previously released on $1 million bail, however, Los Angeles attorney Lou Shapiro said due to the gravity of the new charges, Kelly will most likely stay inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

“His life is on the line now,” Shapiro told The Los Angeles Times, "I think he’ll be kept in. Ordinarily, he would be released, but the charges are so egregious, and he has every reason to flee.”

In Brooklyn, federal prosecutor indicted Kelly on five counts including a racketeering charge and four violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits crossing state lines for illegal sexual purposes.

The racketeering charge alleges Kelly committed sex crimes as part of an organized plot which existed under a threat of intimidation. Racketeering is most associated with organized crime and carries a 20-year minimum sentence.

The indictment outlines that the girls Kelly recruited were instructed to wear baggy clothes when they weren't with Kelly, to keep their head down and refer to Kelly as "daddy."

“It goes without saying that with the new federal charges, R. Kelly is not in a position that would cause any envy,”  Lara Yeretsian, a criminal defense attorney and founder of Yeretsian Law in Glendale, said. “He is facing up to 20 years for each racketeering count, while the Mann Act violations each have at least 15 to 21 months for each count. This doesn’t even include the decades he is facing in Chicago.”

Shapiro said Kelly's charges stem from dream hampton's Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly in which the writer-turned-filmmaker outlined Kelly's own childhood molestation, musical beginnings, rise to fame, and his countless sexual assaults against women and girls, including Aaliyah.

“You’re seeing prosecutions rise from a documentary that caused public anger and pressure,” Shapiro said. “It’s a day of reckoning for people who have gotten away in the arena of sex offenses.”

firefighter-
Mario Tama

8-Month-Old Dies In House Fire While Parent Partied

An 8-month-old perished in a house fire while her 23-year-old mother was reportedly at a nightclub.

According to The Tennessean, Jream Jenkins died early Sunday morning (July 7) while her mother, and her friend, reportedly the mother of the four children rescued from the burning home, were partying.

Jream's 23-month-old old brother sustained injuries and is hospitalized.

"I love my kids, I love my kids so much," she said tearfully to WTVF. "That's my only little girl, I love that little girl more than I love my life."

Arson investigators said a candle in baby Jream's room is what started the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the Hickory Lake Apartments at 2 AM were able to save the four other children who are no older than 6-years-old.

First responders reportedly saw heavy smoke and flames and climbed through a third-floor balcony to rescue one person. It was lookie-loos outside who told the authorities small children were trapped inside.

The children were rushed to nearby Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with varying injuries. Baby Jream, however, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jream's mother and the other children's mother, ages 23 and 25, returned home after firefighters were already on the scene.

