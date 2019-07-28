new-york-police-cars
Kena Betancu

1-Year-Old Twins Die After Father Leaves Them In The Backseat To Go Work

July 28, 2019 - 1:09 pm by Shenequa Golding

Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, just a year old, were left in their father's backseat for eight hours while he worked at a nearby by VA hospital.

A New York father is facing a host of charges after authorities say he left his 1-year-old twins in the backseat of a car for eight hours while he went to work, resulting in their death.

According to reports, 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez was arraigned Saturday (July 27) on charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and negligent homicide. Rodriguez reportedly hired a private attorney and paid $50,000 of his $100,000 bond. His next court date is August 1 where a grand jury will decide if he should be indicted.

Rodriguez's attorney Joey Jackson spoke with CNN and said the negligent homicide charge carries a four-year maximum sentence and the manslaughter charge could mean he serves 15 years behind bars.

The family is "ripped apart," Jackson said. "His mental state is very fragile based on what happened. It's just an awful scenario."

A judge asked that Rodriguez be placed on suicide watch.

The NYPD said the twins, Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were found unconscious and unresponsive in the backseat of Rodriguez Honda sedan Friday. The National Weather Service reached a high of mid-80s. Rodriguez was working at a nearby VA hospital and by the time the cops and paramedics arrived the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

A close friend to Rodriguez, Temple Barros, said that he was a social worker at the VA hospital, and described him as an amazing father to all his children, not just the twins.

"Whatever they need, he'll go out and get it."

congressman-elijah-cummings
Chip Somodevilla

The Baltimore Sun Responds To Trump's Racist Attacks Against Rep. Cummings

Donald Trump launched a racist and venomous attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings over the weekend, calling his seventh congressional district "a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and "the worst run and most dangerous [district] anywhere in the United States.”

The president's fury apparently stemmed from watching an evening segment on Fox & Friends and about an hour later Trump took to Twitter to attack the congressman. The president's vitriol was widely condemned by Democrats, many gearing up for Wednesday's second presidential election, while many Republicans remained quiet.

The Baltimore Sun, however, didn't let the president's comment go unchecked and responded in kind. Sunday morning (July 28) the editorial board released their lengthy retort against The President of The United States.

"It’s not hard to see what’s going on here," The board wrote. "The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream."

"He was returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority-black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments," the editorial continued." It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like “you people” or “welfare queens” or “crime-ridden ghettos” or a suggestion that the congressman “go back” to where he came from."

The graph that seemed to merit the most attention online was when the board eloquently reminded readers of all Trump's pitfalls.

“We would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are ‘good people’ among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity."

“Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one.”

At the time of this post, Trump has not responded to The Sun's blistering takedown, but only time will tell if the president remains quiet.

City Of Charlotte Prepares To Host 2012 Democratic Convention
Scott Olson

White Woman Recorded Calling Black Women The N-Word At Restaurant: “I Would Say It Again”

A white woman in North Carolina is defending calling a black woman a “stupid n**ger,” after footage of the confrontation went viral. Nancy Goodman was recorded using the racial slur while confronting a group of black women at the Bonefish Grill Bar & Restaurant.

Chanda Stewart and Lakesha Shaw were dining with a friend when Goodman approached them. “[I'm] still trying to wrap my head around it all,” Stewart told North Carolina's WRAL. “It’s disheartening, it is. But this is the society that we’re living in right now.”

“I don’t care how you feel like we should have been acting, if I was standing on the table with three heads in a purple jumpsuit,” added Shaw. “Nothing justified you coming to my table and [calling] me a stupid n**ger.”

In the video, posted on Shaw’s Facebook Tuesday (July 23), Goodman is seen confronting Stewart and Shaw, and recording them on her cell phone while they record her. She goes on to state that she has “real good friends who are black” to which Stewart responds, “We never said anything about color.”

Goodman tells the women that they are being too loud.

“That's your opinion. Let me show you my money,” Shaw says to Goodman. “It’s just as green as yours.”

“Why are you so stupid n**ger?” Goodman replies before scurrying away.

When asked about the incident, Goodman refused to apologize. “I’m not going to say I’m sorry to them because they kept pushing at it,” she told WRAL. “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

Goodman alleges that the women forced her to use the racial, but wishes that she would have let a waiter step in. “I have many black friends, and I have never encountered three people that ugly in a bar,” she said. “I wish those women well, and maybe there’s a lesson learned for them too, that you don’t disrespect an elderly person.”

Before the story went live on WRAL, Goodman took to Facebook to apologize to her family and friends and patrons in the bar. She referred to the women as “rude, loud obnoxious black women.”

“The women taped me and apparently shared the video all over social media,” Goodman wrote on her Facebook Wednesday (July 24). “I suffer from extreme anxiety which is not an excuse. I am ashamed of my actions.”

Shaw and Stewart told WRAL that they won’t be returning to the Bonefish Grill, and that management should have stepped in after Goodman used the racial slur. A rep for the company released a statement maintaining that they “do not tolerate hate speech or disrespect in our restaurants.” The company claims to be reviewing the incident “to see how we can do better at de-escalating something like this in the future.”

Watch Goodman's interview below.

federal-government-resuming-capital-punishment
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

The Federal Government Is Resuming Capital Punishment

Thursday morning (July 25) Attorney General Bill Barr announced the federal government would resume executions.

In the announcement, the Department of Justice revealed the dates for the executions were being finalized and that the "five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society -- children and the elderly."

One of the inmates is reportedly a white supremacist who murdered a family of three in 1999 and threw their dead bodies into the Illinois Bayou in Arkansas. Another inmate callously stabbed a 63-year-old grandmother to death and made her granddaughter sit next to her dead body for "30 to 40-mile drive" before killing her as well.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Barr said in the announcement.

The DOJ said in a statement all executions will take place inside the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, but did not specify if they would happen before the end of the year. Upon learning of the reinstatement of capital punishment, Amnesty International released a statement denouncing the decision.

"The Trump administration’s decision to restart federal executions after a 16-year hiatus is outrageous. It is the latest indication of this administration’s disdain for human rights,"  Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA executive director, said in a statement.

Capital punishment is a hot button issue in the country. In late May New Hampshire banned the death penalty, while in March California announced a moratorium.

