nicki-minaj-sues-dailaymail-1544626993-650x366-1562703174
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Cancels Show In Saudi Arabia Due To Human Rights Concern

July 9, 2019 - 5:11 pm by Richy Rosario

"I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”

Nicki Minaj has resigned from performing at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia in support of human rights, The Associated Press reports. The country has a documented history with the oppression of women and the LGBTQ community. Things began to take a turn for the better in 2018 when women were finally allowed to drive.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” Minaj said in a statement. “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

The concert is set to take place on July 18 at The King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red City. The AP reports that the festival will follow the Kingdom’s laws of no alcohol or drugs, and would also admit anyone 16 and older. Other headliners for the show include Steve Aoki and One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Reportedly, the Human Rights Foundation issued a statement requesting that Minaj and the rest of the performers pull out from the show. On Tuesday (July 9), the HRF praised the “Good Form” rapper for her decision to cancel. The organization also criticized other artists in the past who have performed in the Saudi Kingdom.

"This is what leadership looks like. We are grateful to Nicki Minaj for her inspiring and thoughtful decision to reject the Saudi regime’s transparent attempt at using her for a public relations stunt,” Thor Halvorssen, president of the Human Rights Foundation stated. "The July 18 festival in Saudi Arabia still shows Liam Payne as a performer. We hope that he follows Nicki Minaj’s lead. Minaj’s moral stance differs from celebrity performers like J-Lo and Mariah Carey who in the past have chosen to line their pockets with millions of dollars and stand with dictatorial governments as opposed to with oppressed communities and imprisoned human rights activists.”

Since the announcement, Minaj received a slew of support from the masses. Author and feminist Mona Eltahawy, who has amplified issues women and the LGBTQ people face in the Middle East, showed support to the rapper on Twitter:

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyonce Pays Homage To 'The Lion King's "Circle Of Life" On "Spirit"

Ahead of The Lion King's live-action remake (July 19), Beyonce, who plays adult Nala in the film, produced an album that centers on the sounds of Africa's musical inventions and contributions. To give listeners a sneak peek as to what's in store, the Lemonade artist debuted "Spirit" on Tuesday (July 9).

Once the chorus enters, it's nearly reminiscent of the "Circle of Life" melody, which makes sense given Beyonce's statement on The Lion King: The Gift compilation project. "Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation," she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is poised to net upwards of $150 million its debut weekend. Jon Favreau serves as director of the movie, which also stars Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre. The original film was released in 1994.

Listen to the melody below.

Continue Reading
regina-king-red-carpet
Jenny Anderson

Regina King To Direct Film Adaptation Of 'One Night In Miami'

Academy-Award winner Regina King is set to make her directorial film debut with the adaption of Kemp Powers' play, One Night In Miami. 

The performance centers around a conversation between Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X and 22-year-old Muhammad Ali who had not yet become a Muslim and was still Cassius Clay.

Ali's enthusiasm due to his win against Sonny Liston was short-lived when the newly minted heavyweight boxing champ wasn't allowed to party at several of Miami's hotspots due to Jim Crow segregation, instead, he checked in to another hotel with the rest of the men to celebrate.

Set on Feb. 25, 1964--10 months before 33-year-old Cooke was murdered and almost a year to the date before Malcolm X's assassination-the men were said to have had a lengthy, passionate discussion about uplifting black people.

In the play, Powers reportedly tried to double down on who they were individually what they've accomplished in their respective fields and how they could pool their star power, athleticism, and activism for the greater good of black Americans.

No word yet on who will play the iconic roles, when production begins and when the film will hit theaters. All we know is that Regina King is the director and that's more than enough for us.

Continue Reading
Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals
Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer

Beyoncé To Drop New Original Song From 'The Lion King'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney's live-action Lion King.

The song, "Spirit," will be released later Tuesday and should get a push for Academy Award consideration.

A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It's part of an album called The Lion King: The Gift that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.

The collection is a companion to the main Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

21h ago

Jay-Z Partners With Cannabis Company

News

1d ago

YouTube Employee Calls Police On Black Man For Waiting Outside Of Building For A Friend

News

1d ago

ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Refutes Reports Of “Horrific” Jail Conditions