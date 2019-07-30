Nicki Minaj And Boyfriend Officially Obtain Marriage License

Although Nicki Minaj recently said on an episode of Queen Radio that she obtained her marriage license already, TMZ reports that she and her fiancee Kenneth Petty officially obtained the documents, and they have 90 days until it expires.

“Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse Monday. Witnesses say they saw Nicki and her boo at the marriage license bureau window, and they got the paperwork they need to tie the knot,” the site reveals.

“Nicki and Kenneth were trying to keep a low profile inside the courthouse as they waited in line at window that read, ‘marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY’ ... and Kenneth paid for the license before they left,” TMZ continues.

In her feature on Chance The Rapper’s latest song “Zanies And Fools” from his album The Big Day, Minaj rhymes about her desire to get married to Petty and to become a mother.

“My n***a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie,” she says. “’Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.” The couple reunited last year and he’s been a staple in her life ever since, despite criticisms.