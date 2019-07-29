Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Trade Compliments On Instagram Live

On Saturday (July 27), rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated for an Instagram Live that sent their fans' hearts aflutter. The artists traded kind words of encouragement and admiration, leading spectators to wish for a joint partnership on wax.

Throughout the discourse, the pair praised each other leading Minaj to thank the Houstonian for her support. "I really appreciate you, and even though we've been joking a lot, I wanted to tell you that it means a lot to me all of the nice and all of the sweet things that you ever said," she said. "Like, it means the world to me."

Each rapper dropped new music whether that was in the form of a single (Minaj's "Megatron"), or a mixtape (Megan's Fever). As the latter gears up for a debut album, Minaj shared advice on how to approach it.

“Don’t overthink it and don’t beat yourself up. Because let me tell you something, all the times when I be working on albums, I be stressing myself the f**k out," she said. "And then when I don’t, when I just kinda let my hair down, so to speak, with freestyles and stuff, that’s what they love.”

Let's see what comes next.

Nicki Minaj says she appreciates all the nice things that meg said about her ❤️ Nicki and meg pic.twitter.com/Gwk8THKV3v — 🦄Nicki X Pink 🦄 (@PERIODTNicki) July 28, 2019

Megan @theestallion gives @NICKIMINAJ props as they share a wholesome moment on Instagram Live. “Stop playing with Nicki Minaj like she ain’t the motherf*ckin goat!” pic.twitter.com/YNJQvZSsci — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) July 28, 2019