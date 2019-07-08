Nicki Minaj's 'Megatron Challenge' Brings Out Impressive Freestyles From Yung Baby Tate, Lady Luck And More

Sometimes the internet surprises us in the best ways possible. With Nicki Minaj's latest single "Megatron" heating up the summer, the entertainer has taken things up a notch with the #MegatronChallenge, a possible spot on her new label and a few coins as well.

The rapper shared news of the #MegatronChallenge over the holiday weekend with a promise of $10,000 for the winner, $5,000 for the runner up and a nice stack for third place. The challenge is simple– for artists, perform a freestyle over the "Megatron" instrumental and if for dancers, feel free to dance to the track solo or in a group.

Participants quickly dropped their videos over Twitter and Instagram. While some dropped traditional freestyles, others flipped the beat and made the song their own.

That approach brought out some of the best which included indie darling Yung Baby Tate, underground legend Lady Luck as well as fresh verses from rising acts like Lilo Morton and Omerettà The Great.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Saturday (July 5) will run through July 27. In addition to a visit from Nicki herself, the artist also hinted at a possible spot on her label. Several moons ago, Nicki shared details about creating her own label previously known as Pink Friday Records. She reportedly signed UK singer-songwriter Parker who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Quincy Jones, and G-Eazy.

While we're not sure of the label spot, we are hooked on these freestyles.

Check out some of our favorites below.

1. Lady Luck (New Jersey)

2. Yung Baby Tate (Decatur, Georgia)

3. Lilo Morton (Brooklyn, New York)

4. Neika (Atlanta, GA)

5. Tokyo Jetz (Atlanta, Georgia)

They said I been MIA with the car freestyles so why tf not 😜💙 @NICKIMINAJ #megatronchallenge pic.twitter.com/u1VtfXxdRK — BONAFIDE OUT NOW (@REALTOKYOJETZ) July 7, 2019

6. Omerettà The Great (Atlanta, Georgia)

View this post on Instagram Tried the #megatronchallenge 🤮 or 🔥🔥 @nickiminaj A post shared by Omerettà The Great👸🏾 (@omeretta) on Jul 7, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

7. Dazene (New Jersey)

8. Tori (Harlem, New York)