Nicki-Minaj-Lady-Luck-Yung-Baby-Tate
Instagram

Nicki Minaj's 'Megatron Challenge' Brings Out Impressive Freestyles From Yung Baby Tate, Lady Luck And More

July 8, 2019 - 4:26 pm by Desire Thompson

Sometimes the internet surprises us in the best ways possible. With Nicki Minaj's latest single "Megatron" heating up the summer, the entertainer has taken things up a notch with the #MegatronChallenge, a possible spot on her new label and a few coins as well.

The rapper shared news of the #MegatronChallenge over the holiday weekend with a promise of $10,000 for the winner, $5,000 for the runner up and a nice stack for third place. The challenge is simple– for artists, perform a freestyle over the "Megatron" instrumental and if for dancers, feel free to dance to the track solo or in a group.

Participants quickly dropped their videos over Twitter and Instagram. While some dropped traditional freestyles, others flipped the beat and made the song their own.

That approach brought out some of the best which included indie darling Yung Baby Tate, underground legend Lady Luck as well as fresh verses from rising acts like Lilo Morton and Omerettà The Great.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Saturday (July 5) will run through July 27. In addition to a visit from Nicki herself, the artist also hinted at a possible spot on her label. Several moons ago, Nicki shared details about creating her own label previously known as Pink Friday Records. She reportedly signed UK singer-songwriter Parker who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Quincy Jones, and G-Eazy.

While we're not sure of the label spot, we are hooked on these freestyles.

Check out some of our favorites below.

__

1. Lady Luck (New Jersey)

2. Yung Baby Tate (Decatur, Georgia)

3. Lilo Morton (Brooklyn, New York)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#megatronchallenge @djboof @theshaderoom @nickiminaj BRATATATOT, yeah I’m back . Ponytail sleek, and all my bitches ass fat. Keep your nigga off me cause i aint txting back. Cause i aint texting back Bitch im feeling saucy & i aint having nat Move back sis. These bitches can read me, she gotta use her brain. There bitches can’t see me, she got to use a cane. What the fuck was she thinking. It’s better when I’m drinking. He’s busting quick man, like quicksand, got a Niggas sinking Feel up, aint nobody realer. Pussy slimey Got him diving like a navy seal huh? Bod gyal when mi wine it str8 to the dealer I mean dealership, All my bad boss bitches feeing this. So grab ya drink or whatever and never let a broke bum get a link or whatever. And only bumbs eat crumbs. I keep the soup & the cheddar And if ya bitch wanna fight Tell that nigga go get her I know she tryna meet her match, Now her match has met her Thats a fact, no BRATATATOT you will get clapped! Pls share and repost let me know if you want the high quality video to post on your page please tag @milanchristopher & @zellswag 😭❤️❤️❤️ TAGGGG @kyle.anfernee PLEASEEEE!!!!

A post shared by The Wordsmith ‘& Co. (@lilomorton) on

4. Neika (Atlanta, GA)

5. Tokyo Jetz (Atlanta, Georgia)

6. Omerettà The Great (Atlanta, Georgia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tried the #megatronchallenge 🤮 or 🔥🔥 @nickiminaj

A post shared by Omerettà The Great👸🏾 (@omeretta) on

7. Dazene (New Jersey)

8. Tori (Harlem, New York)

In This Story:

Popular

First Black African Headed To Space Dies In A Motorcycle Accident

From the Web

More on Vibe

Tyga Pays Homage To Lil Wayne In "Lightskin Lil Wayne" Video

As a former signee of Cash Money Records and Young Money Entertainment, Tyga had a close look at some of the brightest moments of Lil Wayne's career. On Monday, he rode fans through their favorite YMCMB memories with "Lightskin Lil Wayne," a music video that relives some of Wayne's classic videos.

Beginning the video with "A Tribute To The GOAT," Tyga walks out of a tour bus and onto a video shoot, similar to the beginning of Wayne's "A Milli" video. The visual also imitates scenes from Wayne videos for "Fireman," "Go DJ,” “Lollipop,” and “Hustler Musik / Money On My Mind.”

"Lightskin Lil Wayne" appears on Tyga's latest album Legendary, which was released in June and actually includes a Wayne appearance on the song "On Me." The two artists have been collaborators for years now, and during an interview on Beats 1, Tyga referred to Wayne as a mentor and a source for inspiration.

“[Wayne] He signed me when I was 17," Tyga said. "I was over there when he was doing Carter III so, that whole process, I had somebody to look [up] to as far as like, this is how I should do it.”

Watch the video for Tyga's "Lightskin Lil Wayne" above.

Continue Reading
Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-3.25.00-PM-1562613921
rollingloud.com

Stack Those Chips: Rolling Loud Festival Is Heading To New York City

It has been announced that the highly-popular Rolling Loud music festival is heading to the Big Apple. That’s right, NYC hip-hop fans: you’ll get a chance to see some of the biggest names in music right in your own backyard.

According to reports, the festival has been teasing an NYC edition to join the ranks of Miami, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. It was officially announced today (Jul. 8) that the NYC version of the festival will be held on Oct. 12 and 13 at Citi Field. However, with the New York Mets in postseason contention, fans will be kept abreast on developments with new potential sites.

In the past, musicians such as Travis Scott, Migos and Cardi B have been some of the bigger names to headline the event. This year, the Miami edition saw the likes of artists such as 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Soulja Boy.

Tickets to the event will go on sale on Friday (Jul. 12) at 10 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK, WE’RE BRINGING THE RAGE THIS FALL

PRE-SALE ON FRIDAY, JULY 12 @ 10AM EThttps://t.co/E246RhavwJ pic.twitter.com/AT7iK5g1XY

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

CITI FIELD

Options to move Rolling Loud to an alternate site will continue to be in effect while the New York Mets remain in postseason contention.

— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 8, 2019

Continue Reading
stevie-wonder-playing-piano
Maury Phillips

Stevie Wonder Will Undergo A Kidney Transplant

While performing his classic "Superstition" in front of a sold-out London audience this weekend, Stevie Wonder announced he would be taking a break to attend to a medical need.

"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."

The 69-year-old music legend didn't offer many details but said he's found a donor and that he would okay.  "I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours," he said. "You ain't gonna hear no rumors about us. I'm good."

Despite his age, Wonder has remained active in entertainment and continued to tour the country. He most recently performed at Nipsey Hussle's April memorial service in Los Angeles.

Stevie Wonder's career has lasted longer than most. The Grammy-Award  winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has more than two-dozen Grammy's and classics including "Higher Ground" "I'll Be Loving You Always" and "My Cherie Amour."

Get well, Stevie.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

14h ago

Watch The 8 Best Freestyles From Nicki Minaj's #MegatronChallenge

News

19h ago

Korey Wise Purchased A $925K Harlem Apartment Overlooking Central Park

Movies & TV

14h ago

Lion King Releases Cast Photo, But Where Is James Earl Jones?