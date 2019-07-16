Nipsey Hussle Was Reportedly Being Investigated For Gang Ties Prior To His Death

According to reports, Nipsey Hussle was reportedly under investigation due to gang ties prior to his fatal death in late-March.

Per The New York Times, there was an open investigation being conducted by the LAPD and the city attorney’s office, which is reportedly still ongoing. The Victory Lap rapper’s property– including his clothing store The Marathon– are being looked into, in an effort to prove that the strip mall that Nip owned was subject to gang activity and violence.

“As part of the investigation, the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict the rapper and his associates,” the report reads. “Instead, the landlords sold the property earlier this year to Hussle and a group of investors for $2.5 million, according to public records.”

Despite the efforts, the Los Angeles community and the music world continue to mourn the death of the 33-year-old Grammy nominee. However, his memory and voice lives on both on wax and in the real world.

“Everybody knows that Nipsey was pretty much the founder of the idea to bring everyone together who, you know, may individually be able to do great things and make a significant impact on their own in their communities,” T.I. said of his fallen friend. “But for us to come together, we can impact so, so many more communities and spread our efforts so much wider.”