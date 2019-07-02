Police Officer Allegedly Turned Away Witness In Nipsey Hussle's Murder

On the night of Nipsey Hussle's murder, alleged shooter Eric Holder fled the scene in the car of an unidentified woman. The woman whose identity remains sealed, claims that she was unaware of Holder's actions but connected the dots when she saw her car and license plate on the evening news linking to Hussle's murder.

In her May testimony before a grand jury, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the woman expressed shock in seeing her car on the news. "My car is on [the TV] and everything and I didn't do anything," she said. "I didn't know this boy was gonna do this."

The following morning, the woman and her mother went to the 77th Street police station to relay the details to the officers and tell them her car was tied to the murder. Interestingly enough, the two were turned away by the officer on duty.

"One of the officers is like, 'Well, don't worry about it,' you know. Don't listen to the news," the woman testified. Her mother, still worried about the case, pressed on by stating, "Well, she needs to talk to somebody." However, the police officer didn't budge and said, "don't worry about it," and the two women shortly left afterward.

After giving her testimony, Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said that the woman did not explicitly state that her car was tied to the murder and that the desk officer she spoke to was confused.

"She was not making herself clear of what she was doing," said Rubenstein, sharing later that the officer thought she was reporting that someone recorded her car on television. Rubenstein added that the woman returned a short while later when she realized the desk officer misunderstood her and clarified everything.

In exchange for her testimony, the woman was granted immunity and was interviewed for five hours by detectives once her attachment to the case was understood. Working as a caregiver and driver, she revealed that she met Holder in February and that on the night of Hussle's murder, Holder threatened to slap her if she did not drive away from the scene.

Holder currently faces life in prison, and his bail is set at $6.5 million.