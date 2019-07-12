Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter’s Mother Reportedly Claims His Family Cut Her Off
Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, is fighting to regain custody of their child, and denying allegations of being an unfit mother.
According to The Blast, Foster filed documents “strongly” opposing the guardianship petitions entered by Hussle’s sister, Samantha Alexander, his mother, Angelique Smith, and his brother, Samuel Asghedom. Hussle’s family is vying for permanent custody of 10-year-old Emani, though Foster reportedly asserts that she is the best person to take care of the child because there is “no good reason” that her parental rights “should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced.”
Foster attests that she and Hussle shared custody, although Emani lived with her father and moved in with Samantha after he was gunned down in March. She also claims that the Grammy-nominated recording artist was paying her rent, and giving her money to cover other necessities. Since his death, Foster has been forced to rely on “the goodwill of family and friends” for food, clothing, shelter and transportation.
In May, a judge granted Samantha temporary custody of Emani. The judge also cleared the courtroom to allow Foster to briefly reunite with her daughter.