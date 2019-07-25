Revolt, Tidal, And Mass Appeal Reveal Multi-Platform Partnership With N.O.R.E. And DJ EFN's "Drink Champs"

The pair are celebrating the multi-platform partnership.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are raising a glass in honor of their major collaboration with media platforms Tidal, Revolt and Mass Appeal. Their longstanding podcast, Drink Champs, will be presented across all three entities, making its debut on Tidal on August 13. The program already airs on Revolt's television station in conjunction with a YouTube channel.

"My whole goal is to keep it all within the culture and be the audiovisual new version of FUBU, for hip-hop by hip-hop," N.O.R.E. said in a statement. For DJ EFN, he believes this moment in the genre's culture will help to open doors for fellow DJs and other creatives that work out of the spotlight. "I've always maintained that I represent for the DJs, the street team soldiers, the people behind the scenes and most importantly the people who live and breathe all aspects of the culture and this new move allows me to represent that even more and be an advocate for b-boys and b-girls!" he said.

Drink Champs was established in 2015 and served as a platform for hip-hop's top artists to reveal untold stories about their career and add to the genre's legacy and history. "Not only do we advocate that hip-hop celebrate itself but in partnering up with these hip-hop giants (Nas - Mass Appeal, Puff - REVOLT, and Jay - Tidal), we are extremely proud to be part of a movement of hip-hop controlling its business," DJ EFN added.

Executive Kareem "Biggs" Burke, who played a role in the merger, said the partnership was a no-brainer. "NORE and myself always had a solid relationship which made it easy when he asked me to manage him. First thing was to do something major," he stated. "Having Jay-Z, Nas and Puff come together with their platforms to air the Drink Champs made it monumental."

The podcast's latest episode features Nas who recently released his Lost Tapes 2 project earlier this month. Check it out below.