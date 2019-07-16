Obama Congratulates Woman He Pardoned For Making The Dean's List

When Danielle Metz was 26 years old, she received three life sentences plus another 20 years for drug-related offenses stemming from her husband's cocaine trafficking ring.

Prior to Barack Obama leaving office, he granted clemency to hundreds of men and women behind bars most for non-violent drug-related offenses. Metz was one of the many individuals given a second chance.

A nonprofit-news organization The Hechinger Report reported on Metz since her release, and after being granted clemency, she enrolled in Southern University where she's studying social work. She finished her freshman year with a 3.75 GPA landing her on the Dean's List.

Speaking to The Hechinger Report, Metz attributed her success to the former president."You don't know what you did for me. I'm finally coming into my own. I made the honor roll," Metz said.

Obama got wind of Metz accomplishment and penned a handwritten letter to her congratulating her on success.

"I am so proud of you, and am confident that your example will have a positive impact for others who are looking for a second chance," Obama wrote."Tell your children I say hello, and know that I'm rooting for all of you."

Exciting coda to my @USATODAY / @hechingerreport story about a New Orleans woman going to college after spending half her life in prison: @BarackObama sent her a letter this week! pic.twitter.com/1brbEgaymW — Casey Parks (@caseyparks) July 11, 2019

Congrats to Metz on her success.