Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is The Longest Running Number One Hip-Hop Song In 'Billboard' History

Lil Nas X is having the best year ever, and you can’t act like that’s a lie. The 20-year-old artist’s hit song “Old Town Road” is now reportedly the hip-hop song with the longest run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in history.

This figure comes from the Twitter @ChartData, which reports that the 7 EP single beats the record held by Eminem’s 2002 single “Lose Yourself,” and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s hit “See You Again.” Lil Nas X’s hit has been No. 1 on the charts for 13 weeks, while these songs topped for 12.

Additionally, Billboard reports that “OTR” is one of only 12 songs in history to spend 13 weeks at No. 1, joining the ranks of hits like Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind 1997,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” and The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling.” It only needs to stay at No. 1 for a few more weeks to tie for the all-time record of 16 weeks, held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”

“Old Town Road” rode into public consciousness after finding itself at the center of controversy earlier this year, after it was removed from the Billboard country charts for allegedly not containing enough elements of the genre to be considered country. Shortly after, he tapped country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix, and we haven’t stopped dancing since.

On the last night of Pride Month (Jun. 30), Lil Nas X made headlines for his personal life, after implying in a series of cryptic tweets that he was coming out of the closet.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote. “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.” The lyrics in that particular song say “Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold/ This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old.”