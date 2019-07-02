Tomi Lahren had lots to say about reports that Nike pulled its “Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July” sneakers after Colin Kaepernick intervened. As previously reported, the sneaker giant pulled the shoe release after Kaepernick objected to the company using the Betsy Ross American flag because it was created during slavery. The flag has also been used by white supremacists groups.

As expected, Lauren joined the chorus of Kaepernick detractors in lashing out at the 31-year-old athlete and activist.

“There’s are so many people in this country, and this world, that have so many bigger things to worry about and he’s throwing a tantrum over a shoe,” Lahren said according to The Blast. “He’s a disgraced washed up quarterback, he’s a disgrace to this country.”

The political pundit went on to claim that Nike is making a “big mistake” by canceling the sneakers, and that Kaepernick’s legacy will be “dividing this country.”

Nike defended the choice in a statement Tuesday (July 2). “We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday,”

The shoe drama sparked backlash among conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag.... @NFL #HappyFourth https://t.co/G6w8vDjvLP

Additionally, the hashtag #WalkAwayFromNike began trending Tuesday, although it appears to have backfired. Many of the #WalkAwayFromNike tweets were in support of the company, and questioned the effectiveness of last year's attempted boycott after Kaepernick was featured in Nike's “Just Do It” campaign.

So, those who pretended to have #WalkAwayFromNike the first time had to go back to wearing Nike. Now, they’re mad and want to “stop wearing Nike”...... again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TsI0r2p8f8

I am confusion. Didn’t y’all already boycott Nike? Did it not work the last time 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/4WOrCHqdVY

So you’re all admitting you still wore Nike after the last supposed boycott. 🤔 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/7U4p2ETYhp

Me walking in the store to get more @Nike apparel! 😂😂😂 #WalkAwayFromNike pic.twitter.com/W2YCSi8o8I

