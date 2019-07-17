Premiere: Motivation And Loyalty Reign On euro’s Two Pack, “Never Fold/Day Ones”

Young Money alum euro gives fans a two for one special with the release of his latest singles, “Never Fold" and "Day Ones.”

The song actually splits into two with “Never Fold” serving fans who are a sucker for lyrical mastery and "Day Ones" providing the right amount of victorious thunder and bravado.

"Never Fold" bloomed out of sheer pride and euro’s determination to throw lyrical jabs at anyone coming his way.

“My brother got a hold of the beat from Ayo the producer and he wanted me to record over it,” euro tells VIBE. “He called me out after I passed on the beat due to writer’s block. At that moment, I had to prove a point and that’s what came out of it.”

As for “Day Ones,” the tune shows how euro is rooted in more ways than one. "The motivation behind "Day Ones" is staying true on this journey, never selling out," he explains. "There have been many times we’ve had opportunities to take the easy way, but we have our minds made up to do this our way - the right way, for our people, with our people."

The tracks will be apart of euro's forthcoming album, Don’t Expect Nothing, to be released August 16th. The rapper has resided under the radar but still managed to snag big co-signs from the likes of Lil Wayne and Drake.

Enjoy the tracks below.