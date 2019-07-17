Euro-Never-Fold-Day-Ones Euro-Never-Fold-Day-Ones
Courtesty of euro

Premiere: Motivation And Loyalty Reign On euro’s Two Pack, “Never Fold/Day Ones”

July 17, 2019 - 11:44 am by VIBE Staff

Young Money alum euro gives fans a two for one special with the release of his latest singles, “Never Fold" and "Day Ones.”

The song actually splits into two with “Never Fold” serving fans who are a sucker for lyrical mastery and "Day Ones" providing the right amount of victorious thunder and bravado.

"Never Fold" bloomed out of sheer pride and euro’s determination to throw lyrical jabs at anyone coming his way.

“My brother got a hold of the beat from Ayo the producer and he wanted me to record over it,” euro tells VIBE. “He called me out after I passed on the beat due to writer’s block. At that moment, I had to prove a point and that’s what came out of it.”

As for “Day Ones,” the tune shows how euro is rooted in more ways than one. "The motivation behind "Day Ones" is staying true on this journey, never selling out," he explains. "There have been many times we’ve had opportunities to take the easy way, but we have our minds made up to do this our way - the right way, for our people, with our people."

The tracks will be apart of euro's forthcoming album, Don’t Expect Nothing, to be released August 16th. The rapper has resided under the radar but still managed to snag big co-signs from the likes of Lil Wayne and Drake.

Enjoy the tracks below.

Reload-1562871180 Reload-1562871180
Eve/ Orienter

Eve Releases New Song "Reload" Featuring Jamaican Artist Konshens

Legendary rapper Eve is back with a new dancehall tinged track about female empowerment and staying clear of a dude that has mistreated her. The Philly native and Ruff Ryders first lady is spitting bars of strength on “Reload,” which features reggae artist Konshens.

"I love reggae so much. I've been going to Jamaica since 1999 and anyone that knows me knows that you'll find me in a corner with my reggae on, dancing,” Eve stated of the collaboration in a press release. “We wrote the line before [Konshens] was involved ['fucking up my conscience/listening to Konshens'] - I'm just glad he was feeling it!"

It's been nearly six years since Eve has released any new music. For the most part, she's been living in the U.K with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. Yet amid her seemingly lavish life style across the pond, she's revealed her past struggles with addiction and mental health while hosting an episode The Talk, while the ladies were discussing an episode of  Jada Pinkett's Smith, Red Table Talk, in which Willow revealed she cut herself upon landing major success in music.

"I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life," Eve said. "So I started drinking, a lot. I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain."

Now, those days are apparently over, and we're glad to see the rapper hit the studio. Listen to "Reload" below.

Premiere: PineappleCiti Serves Up 'Sauce' In Fun, Dance-Ready Music Video

PineappleCiti serves up some "Sauce" in the new music video for the standout from her latest album neonBLUE.

The fun, carefree visual sees the New Jersey artist pairing her catchy single with choreography, a dance-off at a strip mall, and a hilarious character switch with PineappleCiti as a grumpy grandma.

“I really had a lot of fun working on this set. I wanted to incorporate the Jersey dancing scene as much as possible so it was great shooting the 'Sauce' video all over my home state," PineappleCiti told VIBE. "Playing the grandma was a crazy experience. The director and I felt like nobody could play the role better than me so we decided to spice it up and do something I’ve never done before."

Coordinating the choreography is a big personal accomplishment for PineappleCiti as well. "I hope everyone peeps my dance moves in the video. For two years I couldn’t walk, so it’s dope to say I created my own choreography."

PineappleCiti encourages fans to join in on the #saucechallenge by recreating the dance from the video and posting it on social media. They can also purchase or stream the album neonBLUE on digital platforms.

Jazzy-Amra-Single-Single-Premiere Jazzy-Amra-Single-Single-Premiere
Courtesy of Jazzy Amra

Premiere: Jazzy Amra's "Single Single" Is A Gentle Reminder Of Liberated Self-Love

Some of the biggest misconceptions about single women have been slashed thanks to Jazzy Amra's poignant new musical offering, "Single Single."

The Bronx songbird flexes her best nayhoos with lyrical gems about refusing to settle for anything less than the best. What makes the track so addicting is her subtle but demanding message about self-love while enjoying the thrills in life like chasing her dreams, enjoying a cup of yak or two and understanding her self-worth.

"Some misconceptions behind single women of color are that we’re single because we lack something or couldn’t hold the relationship up because of our perceived attitude," she tells VIBE about creating "Single, Single." "Most of the time we’re single because we want to be and nothing more."

Fateful truths also dropped in Jazzy's lap after a breakup. "The biggest lesson I learned about myself while being single is that life is not over after a breakup," she said. "I honestly thought I wouldn’t be the same but it was the total opposite. I think I became a better person being alone."

A protege of Wyclef Jean, Jazzy's music is more than self-reflective. The single-songwriter has presented her many layers in good form, leading to big co-signs from Pharrell Williams and performances on NPR's Tiny Desk and the Steve Harvey Show. Earlier this year, the Bronx native dropped her self-titled EP, Amra.

 

"Single, Single" has the makings of blissful R&B hit with it's ode to self-love. As for a remix? Jazzy is looking to drive to boat with a Houston hot girl. "I would have to go with Megan Thee Stallion [for the remix,]" she said. "She’s a hot girl and is about women doing their thing independently."

Stream the catchy "Single Single" below.

