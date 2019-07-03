Pharrell Promises Internships To Harlem Charter School's Class Of 2019

July 3, 2019 - 10:57 am by Beatriz da Costa

The 46-year-old musician announced the news at Harlem Children's Zone Promise Academy 2019 graduating ceremony.

A lucky graduating class of 114 students in a Harlem high school received the greatest opportunity, thanks to Pharrell. The 46-year-old musician announced at Harlem Children's Zone Promise Academy graduating ceremony, that he would offer each student an internship after their first year of college. In his keynote speech, Pharrell promised the students internships, and urged them to be "awake" and "engaged" and not just "woke."

"So let me be clear, every member of the 2019 graduating class, is guaranteed an internship waiting for them, you, next summer," he said. "It's one thing to be 'woke,' another to be awake, leaned in, and engaged."

In a statement to Buzzfeed Newsthe school's CEO Anne Williams-Isom said the partnership between the school and Pharrell is an effort to provide oftentimes—underprivileged students—better access to career opportunities and connections that they otherwise wouldn't have.

"In order for us to get our community, these children, and these families out of poverty, we want to make sure that they are connected to a livable wage," Williams-Isom shared. "And we know that for so many of our young people, the way that they're going to be able to do that is with that college degree in their hands, but also with some experience from very good internships that they will be able to do while they're in college."

Students at the Academy were obviously pleased with the prospect, and class valedictorian of the school, Jada Warmington, spoke on the behalf of her grade.

"When he guaranteed my entire class with an internship, I knew that this a stepping-stone into something great," Warmington said. "I just knew that next summer was gonna be the summer for me, because I was a little bit worried about going into college and not knowing what’s next, like how am I gonna prepare for internships for the fall and summer, especially the really competitive one."

Watch the video above to see Pharrell's speech.

In This Story:

Popular

YG's SUV Involved In Car Chase And Police Shoot-Out: Report

From the Web

More on Vibe

YG Registered SUV Involved In Car Chase And Shootout
YG attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

YG's SUV Involved In Car Chase And Police Shoot-Out: Report

An SUV allegedly registered to rapper YG has been involved in a deadly shoot-out and car chase with authorities, ABC News 7 reports.

On Wednesday night (July 3) at around 11:20 pm PT, a Los Angeles deputy sheriff pulled over a black Cadillac Escalade SUV for reckless driving and possibly driving under the influence after receiving complaints. At around 11:35 pm PT, the encounter ensued with gunfire and turned into a high-speedn pursuit from the residential streets of Compton to Inglewood, Calif.

The bulletproof vehicle is reportedly registered to Keenon Jackson aka 4 Hunnid Records' own rapper YG. According to reports, the passenger of the speeding car opened fire at the overhead helicopter as the chase continued onto the freeway. "One deputy was struck. It appears that it was a grazed wound to his right arm that continued on and grazed his shoulder," said Lieutenant Derrick Alfred told the local news outlet.

An unidentified man was also discovered along the route of the pursuit with at least 17 fatal bullet wounds. It's unclear if the person was killed prior to the encounter or during the gun battle between police and the alleged assault rifle from the car's passenger seat.

When the pursuit ended in Compton, one man was arrested while the other fled by foot. No word on whether YG was in the vehicle during the car chase and shootout.

Story developing...

Continue Reading
blue-bell-ice-cream
Jamie Squire

Woman Who Licked Ice Cream In Viral Video Facing 20 Years

The woman who went viral for licking a tub of ice cream inside a grocery store and then placing the container back into a freezer is facing 20 years in prison for tampering with the dessert.

According to reports, the video was viewed 11 million times and Lufkin police in east Texas are close to identifying the suspect in the June 28 video. Law enforcement is also looking for the gentlemen who recorded her and can be heard in the video egging her on by saying, "Lick it. Lick it."

"Our detectives are working to verify the identity of the female suspect before a warrant is issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product,” a police spokesperson said.

The unidentified woman is also facing a $10,000 fine.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS

— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

“As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together.”

Blue Bell Creameries, the company who makes the ice cream, removed their product from the shelves as a precaution following the viral video.

Continue Reading
julie-dash-ernest-dickerson-hollywood-black-filmmakers-1562264211
Getty Images/Julie Dash (L), Ernest Dickerson (R)

Black Directors Discuss Filmmaking In The '90s And Hollywood's Diversity Issue

Often coined as the golden era of black films, the 1990s spawned cult classics that can still be found on television and streaming services. Right before the decade began, Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing (1989) catapulted him into superstardom—although it took him 30 years to win an Oscar—and inspired other legends to follow suit, namely John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood (1991) and 1992’s Juice by Ernest Dickerson.

Despite the doors that opened for black directors—specifically black women—after these releases, it seemed like it quickly closed after their first releases. The influx of black storytelling became stifled due to Hollywood’s on-going issue with inclusion and diversity. In a recent report by The New York Times, prominent directors from the '90s like Dickerson, Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust), and Darnell Martin (I Like It Like That) spoke about their experience with discrimination in Tinsel Town.

Martin emphasized the treatment she encountered from executives for being a black woman and her desire to tell stories that represent her community. “As an African-American woman who speaks up and fights against things that are racist or misogynistic, I felt a very big backlash,” she said. “If I had a penny for every time I was blacklisted and somebody told me, “You will never work again,” I’d be super, super wealthy.”

Martin also discussed the curse of the sophomore slump in Hollywood’s game of "Jekyll and Hyde." Interestingly enough, her second film Prison Song is about how the criminal justice system swallows up young people of color, but she didn’t have the full creative support she needed at the time.

“I think also that if it’s your second film, you tend to want to push more. My second film was Prison Song," she continued. “I wanted to make a film about how kids of color were marginalized and pushed directly into the prison system. And I wanted it to be a hip-hop opera. That was really kind of wild at that period. But you think, 'It’s O.K. — you’re like every other filmmaker.’ But then you realize, no. If you stretch and have the art film, they’re not going to catch you and support that.”

Others like Dash assumed the business didn’t want to make room for black women in general. “After Daughters, I tried to get representation at the Gersh Agency in New York,” she said. “They told me I didn’t have a future. They saw no future for me as a black woman director. What were they going to do with me?”

Now, things have taken a turn for the better with directors and program creators like Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay creating their own lanes. The When They See Us director makes it a point to give those before her a chance to be included. According to USA Today, DuVernay hired Dash to direct episodes of her OWN series, Queen Sugar and ensures she has a seat at the table in Hollywood.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

17h ago

Marlon Wayans Denies 'White Chicks 2' Rumor

Movies & TV

1d ago

Halle Bailey To Star As Ariel In 'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake

Music

1d ago

Rapsody's New Album To Feature Queen Latifah And D'Angelo