Pharrell Comments On Rihanna's Upcoming Album

Rihanna and Pharrell are reportedly up to something.

Rihanna is an expert at trolling. Recently, the mogul teased fans with a video of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd having a meltdown, which serves as a metaphor for how the #Navy would react to Rih releasing an album this year. For a period of time, fans have been waiting for Ms. Fenty to release a full-length project since 2016’s stellar Anti.

Now, clues hint at a possible collaboration with Pharrell on the forthcoming album. Per Billboard, the producer commented on Rih’s latest post with a globe emoji, adding, “They ain’t ready.”

View this post on Instagram Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July: A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

After 3 years of silence, Fenty boss #Rihanna is about to release a new album, and looks like she'll be working with Pharrell. Who's excited? 😍 pic.twitter.com/8Y5YpSYTYZ — Calitunes (@CalitunesMedia) July 13, 2019

In 2017, the N.E.R.D producer and Rihanna collaborated on "Lemon," which did relatively well on the Billboard charts (No. 36 on the Hot 100). In a recent interview with T Magazine, the "Diamonds" singer joked that the album would be titled R9. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said. “How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

She also mentioned that the album would be a sonic representation of reggae and dancehall. However, some members of her coveted fanbase have been skeptical about the alleged collaboration with Pharrell.

we don't want Sweetener 2.0 — Kristine (@__kristine_h) July 12, 2019

If the song is not iconic bop don't ever get your ass close to Rihanna. We might whoop your ass otherwise @Pharrell Williams pic.twitter.com/28mEdZl1Se — FEN☕ (@RihannaNepal) July 13, 2019