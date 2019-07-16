2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Lionel Richie - Backstage And Audience
Pharrell Comments On Rihanna's Upcoming Album

July 16, 2019

Rihanna and Pharrell are reportedly up to something. 

Rihanna is an expert at trolling. Recently, the mogul teased fans with a video of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd having a meltdown, which serves as a metaphor for how the #Navy would react to Rih releasing an album this year. For a period of time, fans have been waiting for Ms. Fenty to release a full-length project since 2016’s stellar Anti.  

Now, clues hint at a possible collaboration with Pharrell on the forthcoming album. Per Billboard, the producer commented on Rih’s latest post with a globe emoji, adding, “They ain’t ready.”

 

Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July:

In 2017, the N.E.R.D producer and Rihanna collaborated on "Lemon," which did relatively well on the Billboard charts (No. 36 on the Hot 100). In a recent interview with T Magazine, the "Diamonds" singer joked that the album would be titled R9. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said. “How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

She also mentioned that the album would be a sonic representation of reggae and dancehall. However, some members of her coveted fanbase have been skeptical about the alleged collaboration with Pharrell.

jermaine-dupri-da-brat-GettyImages-848700336-1563338594
Da Brat Defends Jermaine Dupri’s “Genius” After Comments About Female Rappers

Jermaine Dupri doesn't make a move without strategy, according to Da Brat who defended the So So Def founder’s recent comments about female rappers.

Speaking to a paparazzi at LAX airport Tuesday (July 17), Brat called Dupri a "genius" and detailed how his critique of female rappers ended up being a “good thing” because it helped start a conversation surrounding the lyrical diversity among women in rap.

“Everything Jermaine Dupri does, he does strategically,” she said. “You should be thankful that the conversation is even started now, because now the focus in on us [female rappers]. New [rappers], seasoned [rappers], legends…everybody’s commenting.”

Brat also pointed out that Dupri’s remark calling today's mainstream rapper’s “strippers” was in response to the interviewer asking for his thoughts on Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I love Jermaine Dupri, he’s very smart at what he does and there’s always a method to his madness,” Brat added before noting that Dupri's words were “absolutely taken out of context.”

Reactions to Dupri's comments were mixed. Several rappers refuted his assessment and others agreeing with him, but thanks to all of the negative and positive attention, Dupri announced that he will be hosting a So So Def Female Cypher.

After all the calls,DMs, angry tweets and other messages saying “I am a major gatekeeper in the hip hop world,why don’t I invest in a female who is out here hustling and making a name for herself?” I decided to create the #SoSoDefFemalecypher, details coming soon pic.twitter.com/Nyxl5KpPXZ

— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 12, 2019

Beyonce
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy Carter In Gorgeous “Spirit” Music Video

With just a few days until The Lion King finally debuts in theaters, the timing is just right for Beyonce to release a new music video. Queen Bey unveiled the gorgeous video for “Spirit” from The Lion King: The Gift Tuesday (July 17) featuring an adorable cameo from Blue Ivy Carter.

The visual mimics a sunrise in the Serengeti and in true Bey fashion, the video includes beautiful dance sequences and flawless choreography, but also whimsical shots of animals scurrying about, along with scenes from the film.

In a rare interview, Beyonce described the Lion King album as “a love letter to Africa.”

“I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," she told Good Morning America. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

The Lion King: The Gift, which is executive produced and curated by the multi-Grammy winner, drops July 19, the same day as the film. The 14-track album features appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and more.

“Spirit” made its video debut in collaboration with the ABC special The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight  airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the music video below.

Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration
Rick Ross Announces ‘Port Of Miami 2’ Release Date

The wait is finally over. Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2 album will be released on the 13-year anniversary of its predecessor, the Maybach Music head announced Tuesday (July 16).

The album's cover art features Ross holding a pendant with a photo of his close friend and manager, Black Bo, who passed away in 2018. In addition to the art work, Rozay debuted a minute-long album trailer where he appears to undergo a baptism.

"Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote in June in an Instagram post announcing his 10th studio album. “It's only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you."

Earlier in the month, Ross released the singles “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz and “Act of Fool,” featuring Wale.

Watch the Port Of Miami 2 trailer below.

 

