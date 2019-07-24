PJ Morton Teases Forthcoming 'PAUL' Album With New "Ready" Visual

"Many people thought I was done."

Coming off his 2017 modern soul project Gumbo, Grammy award-winning artist PJ Morton dropped a retro throwback visual for his new single "Ready." The song comes from his forthcoming album PAUL, to be released on Aug. 9 via his New Orleans-grown Morton Records.

"Ready" is a surprise to fans after Morton said that Gumbo would be his final record, as he planned to retire his solo career. The latest visual shares his determination and perseverance as an artist. "I think it's my best work, I have been so focused," he explains in a statement.

Despite his uncertainty as on his identity as an artist, returning to his hometown seemed to be the missing piece in his artistry. "Coming back to New Orleans inspired a lot of new growth and perspective, though, and it helped me realize that the best thing that I could be was myself."

The 10-track studio album will embody the highs of his music and the lows and struggles that are faced in this current era. He touches on the "Make America Great Again" narrative, gives a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, stands up against suicide, and more.

Artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Jazmine Sullivan, Rapsody, and JoJo will all emerge on different tracks of the surprise project. Angela Rye is also set to appear on a project as well. Morton will be on the road for the remainder of 2019 on tour as he heads into Detroit, Mich. (July 24).

You can pre-order PAUL here, view the visual up top and the official tracklist below.

PAUL Track List

Ready

Practicing feat. Tobe Nwigwe

Kid Again

Yearning For Your Love

Buy Back The Block

Built For Love feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Don't Let Go

Don't Break My Heart feat. Rapsody

Say So feat. JoJo

MAGA? feat. Angela Rye