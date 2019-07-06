Ghost Fights Betrayal From All Sides In New 'Power' Season 6 Trailer

The final season of 'Power' returns Sunday, Aug. 25.

There comes a time in life when the tables turn, and for James St. Patrick, that time is now.

For years, St. Patrick stayed one step ahead of his foes and two steps ahead of those who foolishly trusted him; resting on the loyalty he demanded but never reciprocated. Now, the man known as Ghost (Omari Hardwick) must fend off attacks from all sides as he ends up in the same position he's intentionally placed others: weak, vulnerable and maybe, disposable.

For the final trailer of Power, creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp boils over on the simmering tensions between Ghost and all those who once considered him a brother, lover, or father.

With the series set for an Aug. 25 return, viewers will find James. St. Patrick in a heightened yet pensive state. Buried alongside his daughter is Ghost's ability to keep everything under control; now he must confront new enemies who were once old friends. Will Ghost outsmart his fiercest adversaries or will he finally merit the bullets and bloodshed he's willfully bestowed on others?

Fans took to social media to shed digital tears of sadness expressed via emojis, memes, and gifs when it was revealed Season 6 would be the final hurrah, and while this is the final dance, Kemp and Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will give fans more product to push by way of extra episodes split between the summer and winter.

But until those magic words "they say this is a big, rich town" blast from our televisions, check out the trailer below.