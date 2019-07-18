Premiere: HappyBirthdayCalvin's Ode To The Hustle Shines In Visuals For "Kari’s Song (Long Way Home)"

Chicago's HappyBirthdayCalvin delivers inspirational visuals for Kari's Song (Long Way Home)," from the hit Netflix film, Beats.

The track is a clear standout in the film featuring Anthony Anderson, Dreezy and Khalil Everage. In the video, we see a snippet of the film along with Calvin rapping about the grind and his strong determination to the make it to the top. Featuring the warm vocals by Tati, the video drops an extra dose of inspirational vitamins for the soul.

Since the film's release last month, the "Kari's Song" has earned over 1.1 million streams on Spotify and was a curious wonder to Shazam users as it joined the Top 20 most searched songs on the Shazam Global Charts.

At just 17-years-old, Calvin hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Chicago native recently released his No Friends EP with the single of the same name earning spots on the Soundcloud Chart.

Offering a fresh sense of lyrical know-how, we're excited to see more from the budding artist.

Check out the video to "Kari's Song (Long Way Home)" below.