Premiere: Jazzy Amra's "Single Single" Is A Gentle Reminder Of Liberated Self-Love

Some of the biggest misconceptions about single women have been slashed thanks to Jazzy Amra's poignant new musical offering, "Single Single."

The Bronx songbird flexes her best nayhoos with lyrical gems about refusing to settle for anything less than the best. What makes the track so addicting is her subtle but demanding message about self-love while enjoying the thrills in life like chasing her dreams, enjoying a cup of yak or two and understanding her self-worth.

"Some misconceptions behind single women of color are that we’re single because we lack something or couldn’t hold the relationship up because of our perceived attitude," she tells VIBE about creating "Single, Single." "Most of the time we’re single because we want to be and nothing more."

Fateful truths also dropped in Jazzy's lap after a breakup. "The biggest lesson I learned about myself while being single is that life is not over after a breakup," she said. "I honestly thought I wouldn’t be the same but it was the total opposite. I think I became a better person being alone."

A protege of Wyclef Jean, Jazzy's music is more than self-reflective. The single-songwriter has presented her many layers in good form, leading to big co-signs from Pharrell Williams and performances on NPR's Tiny Desk and the Steve Harvey Show. Earlier this year, the Bronx native dropped her self-titled EP, Amra.

View this post on Instagram The 🐐himself @pharrell 🙌🏽 #EssenceFestival A post shared by Jazzy Amra (@jazzyamra) on Jul 7, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

"Single, Single" has the makings of blissful R&B hit with it's ode to self-love. As for a remix? Jazzy is looking to drive to boat with a Houston hot girl. "I would have to go with Megan Thee Stallion [for the remix,]" she said. "She’s a hot girl and is about women doing their thing independently."

Stream the catchy "Single Single" below.