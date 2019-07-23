Joell Ortiz
Jeremy Deputat

Premiere: Joell Ortiz Teams With Heatmakerz For "Captain"

July 23, 2019

Any listeners of Joell Ortiz know that you'll be hard pressed to catch a weak verse from him. The Brooklyn wordsmith never takes a bar off, whether it's over the production by the likes of Just Blaze and DJ Premier, or alongside Eminem and his now-defunct group Slaughterhouse. His new song "Captain" continues his run of grade A lyricism.

“It always feels good to tell a dope beat what’s been on my mind,” Joell told VIBE. “My oh my how times have changed. Enjoy the rapping."

On "Captain," Joell Ortiz acknowledges that fans may think he's fallen off – although he released the potent collaborative album Mona Lisa with producer Apollo Brown in 2018, his last solo effort was in 2016. But over a signature soul sample from Heatmakerz, he makes the case that he's still got more to say.

"Y'all think I lost my step? Was on the run, but had to stop and never caught my breath? I'm drenched, I'm on the bench with like four more reps. In other words, I got sh*t left to get off my chest."

"Captain" is the second single from Joell Ortiz's upcoming solo album Monday, proceeding the previous single "Learn You" featuring Big K.R.I.T. Monday will feature production from J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Apollo Brown, Heatmakerz, Nottz and more, and is scheduled for an August 30, 2019 release through Mello Music Group.

PROJECT GIRLS CLUB
Courtesy of Project Girls Club

Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals

What makes Atlanta's Project Girls Club so delightful is their creative approach to the girl group troupe. The collective, comprised of Shanell, D. Woods and Mika Means have returned with "Heavy" which also features stellar bars from Akbar V.

Directed by the Class Clown studio, the ladies shine in the black and white visuals with looks to complete their eclectic personalities. Like their previous single "Run Up," "Heavy" is rooted in swag and strong vocals from Shanell as well as standout bars from Means and Akbar V.

Known for her time on Love and hip Hop Atlanta, Akbar V puts reality woes to the side and lays down witty raps. Shanell also brings the dance moves during her verse with an ode to her time in Young Money. "On top. call me when you wanna see ya bedrock," she sings.

Project Girls Club was founded by Woods, Shanell and Means as a form of pushing the culture of powerful women forward in the south and beyond. The niche is that PGC not only features those in the music video but producers, directors and DJs like Traci Steele.

"Everyone in Project Girls Group has their own vibe and we don't make anyone else have to be on everyone else's vibe. We celebrate each other's vibe (laughs)," Wood previously shared with VIBE. "I'm not going to make my dream be your dream. Let's figure how to coexist these dreams and push them to the next level."

As the summer continues to heat up, "Heavy" is a perfect track to your hot girl playlist.

Nicki Minaj attends Diesel Hate Couture on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Links With DaBaby For “Suge” Remix

Nicki Minaj took over DJ Felly Fell’s show on L.A.’s Power 106 radio station Friday (July 19) where she premiered the remix to DaBaby's “Suge” single.

“Ya’ll already know I’m back on my bull! We got a lot more in the motherf**kin’ chamber,” said Minaj.

The “Megatron” rapper  also sent a shout out to Da Baby. “I just think he’s super dope and he actually spits actual bars.”

Prior to the song premiere, Minaj shared her first public statement on the death of Nipsey Hussle. The Queens native explained that she wasn’t on the internet at the time of Hussle’s murder, but wanted to send condolences to Lauren London, and the rest of his family.

“When he passed I didn’t get a chance to be online at that time,” Minaj told Power 106's DJ Carisma. “Lauren London happens to be somebody that I adore. I felt like my heart ripped out when I heard [that he was killed]. I just wanted to finally send my condolences to his family and his fans.”

Earlier in the interview, Minaj sent love to her fans in Saudi Arabia after canceling her appearance at the Jedah World Festival over the country’s treatment of women, and members of the LGBTQ community. Minaj added that she turned down $1.5 million by pulling out of the performance. She also confirmed that she will be heading out on tour after the release of her upcoming new album.

Listen to Minaj and DaBaby on the “Suge” remix below.

Blueface-Attacks-Mother-Sister
Blueface attends the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BET

Blueface Claims He’s The “Best Lyricist” In Rap

Blueface has high self-esteem when it comes to his lyrical abilities. The “Thotiana” rapper crowned himself the “most lyrical rapper” in the game during an Instagram Live session Thursday (July 18), XXL reports.

"Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthaf**kin' game, bro,” he declared. “I might not have the best flow, sound...but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro.”

Blueface says he’s “the best lyricist in the game”...do y’all agree? 👇🎶🤔 @BluefaceBleedEm pic.twitter.com/WXcr46FzXu

— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 18, 2019

The 22-year-old rapper has a way of getting a response on social media — even if its negative. Earlier in the month, Blueface kicked his mother and sister out of his home during a heated confrontation that reportedly involved his two girlfriends. On Tuesday (July 16), the L.A. native debuted a new face tattoo and previewed a new record where he talks about booting his family out of the home. Listen to the track below.

Blueface got a new face tattoo and he made a song dissing his moms and sister. “On my momma and my sis... Had to kick my own blood out... they musta forgot I was a Crip 😨” pic.twitter.com/FtfajcXtjp

— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 17, 2019

