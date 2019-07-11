Premiere: PineappleCiti Serves Up 'Sauce' In Fun, Dance-Ready Music Video

PineappleCiti serves up some "Sauce" in the new music video for the standout from her latest album neonBLUE.

The fun, carefree visual sees the New Jersey artist pairing her catchy single with choreography, a dance-off at a strip mall, and a hilarious character switch with PineappleCiti as a grumpy grandma.

“I really had a lot of fun working on this set. I wanted to incorporate the Jersey dancing scene as much as possible so it was great shooting the 'Sauce' video all over my home state," PineappleCiti told VIBE. "Playing the grandma was a crazy experience. The director and I felt like nobody could play the role better than me so we decided to spice it up and do something I’ve never done before."

Coordinating the choreography is a big personal accomplishment for PineappleCiti as well. "I hope everyone peeps my dance moves in the video. For two years I couldn’t walk, so it’s dope to say I created my own choreography."

PineappleCiti encourages fans to join in on the #saucechallenge by recreating the dance from the video and posting it on social media. They can also purchase or stream the album neonBLUE on digital platforms.