Premiere: Project Girls Club Deliver Bossed-Up Swag In "Heavy" Visuals

What makes Atlanta's Project Girls Club so delightful is their creative approach to the girl group troupe. The collective, comprised of Shanell, D. Woods and Mika Means have returned with "Heavy" which also features stellar bars from Akbar V.

Directed by the Class Clown studio, the ladies shine in the black and white visuals with looks to complete their eclectic personalities. Like their previous single "Run Up," "Heavy" is rooted in swag and strong vocals from Shanell as well as standout bars from Means and Akbar V.

Known for her time on Love and hip Hop Atlanta, Akbar V puts reality woes to the side and lays down witty raps. Shanell also brings the dance moves during her verse with an ode to her time in Young Money. "On top. call me when you wanna see ya bedrock," she sings.

Project Girls Club was founded by Woods, Shanell and Means as a form of pushing the culture of powerful women forward in the south and beyond. The niche is that PGC not only features those in the music video but producers, directors and DJs like Traci Steele.

"Everyone in Project Girls Group has their own vibe and we don't make anyone else have to be on everyone else's vibe. We celebrate each other's vibe (laughs)," Wood previously shared with VIBE. "I'm not going to make my dream be your dream. Let's figure how to coexist these dreams and push them to the next level."

As the summer continues to heat up, "Heavy" is a perfect track to your hot girl playlist.