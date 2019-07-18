Premiere: Show Tyme, Pharaohe Monch Reunite For Summer Jam "T.Y.L.A. (Remix)"

With multiple gems created together over more than a decade, singer Show Tyme and rap legend Pharoahe Monch have reunited for a new summer jam, "T.Y.L.A. (Remix)."

Monch and Show Time and emcee have been frequent collaborators on several of the Queens lyricist's most renowned songs, including "Desire," "Push," "Clap (One Day)," and more. So this time around, he returns the the favor by blessing a remix of a song from Show Tyme's debut album Love Truth, out now on W.A.R. Media/Cold Rain.

"Show Tyme is an incredible singer and one of the best performers I’ve ever been associated with, and it’s my honor to return the favor to him as he has graced many of my favorite songs in my career," Pharoahe Monch told VIBE.

Show Tyme told VIBE that he wanted to resurrect the feeling of his favorite songs from the 90s.

“With T.Y.L.A. I wanted to deliver a remix reminiscent of the 90’s R&B merged with hip hop, like the Bad Boy and So So Def mixes,"he said. "I think we got us one.”

T.Y.L.A. remix is available on all platforms now.