Quavo Supports A$AP Rocky, Says He Was Also Targeted By Swedish Authorities
Quavo is commenting on the situation in Sweden involving A$AP Rocky. The A$AP Mob member is reportedly being held in a Swedish jail for alleged assault on an unidentified man.
After being prompted about cancelling shows in Europe a la Tyga in support of the Testing MC, the Migos member stated that while he wouldn’t cancel any shows, he is standing by A$AP, as he experienced a similar incident during his time overseas.
"Sweden had us down on the curb," he explained to the paparazzi. "Soon as we went to Sweden, they had me and my cameraman down on the curb and they were trying to lock us up too.”
“They ended up letting us go and it is what it is but Sweden is real tough,” he continues. “I don't know if I'd [cancel shows] but free my boy Rocky."
Despite reports, the 30-year-old MC is not being held in deplorable conditions. His lawyer Henrik Olson Lilja states that the rapper is in a common detention center and that he has no restrictions, meaning that he can “meet whomever he wants,” and that there is a waiting period to do so.
If convicted, A$AP Rocky faces up to six years behind bars.