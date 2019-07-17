Young Thug recently hopped on the second remix for Lil Nas X's record-breaking song "Old Town Road." In the midst of the response to the newest version of the track, the ATLien gave some of his thoughts about the other news pertaining to his collaborator.

According to an interview Thugger gave to YouTube's No Jumper, he believes that the 20-year-old may receive backlash for recently coming out about his sexuality, and that he shouldn't have told the world that he was gay.

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world,” Thug said. “He shouldn’t have told the world because it’s like, these days, motherf**ers just... it’s just all judgment. Like, motherf**ers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more."

"Once you found out he was gay, everybody, soon as the song come on now, everybody, like, ‘This gay a** n***a.’ N***as don’t even care to listen to the song no more.”

In late June, Lil Nas X opened up about identifying as a gay man, stating that a deeper meaning alluding to his sexuality could be found in his song "c7osure." In an interview with BBC, he stated that he has indeed been dealing with backlash since coming out. However, he's trying to remain positive.

"It was like, I don’t wanna just live my entire life—especially, you know, how I just got to where I’m at—not just like doing what I wanna do," he said of admitting his sexual preferences.

“I just feel like, he young, and it’s like backlash can come behind anything,” Young Thug continued on the show. “So it’s like, it wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it, that was a G’s move."

"But it’s like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this sh*t before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that’s why I was like, f**k, he should have never said that, he should have never told them.”