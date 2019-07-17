Quavo Supports A$AP Rocky, Says He Was Also Targeted By Swedish Authorities

July 17, 2019 - 3:39 pm by VIBE

Quavo is commenting on the situation in Sweden involving A$AP Rocky. The A$AP Mob member is reportedly being held in a Swedish jail for alleged assault on an unidentified man.

After being prompted about cancelling shows in Europe a la Tyga in support of the Testing MC, the Migos member stated that while he wouldn’t cancel any shows, he is standing by A$AP, as he experienced a similar incident during his time overseas.

"Sweden had us down on the curb," he explained to the paparazzi. "Soon as we went to Sweden, they had me and my cameraman down on the curb and they were trying to lock us up too.”

“They ended up letting us go and it is what it is but Sweden is real tough,” he continues. “I don't know if I'd [cancel shows] but free my boy Rocky."

Despite reports, the 30-year-old MC is not being held in deplorable conditions. His lawyer Henrik Olson Lilja states that the rapper is in a common detention center and that he has no restrictions, meaning that he can “meet whomever he wants,” and that there is a waiting period to do so.

If convicted, A$AP Rocky faces up to six years behind bars.

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For "When They See Us"

Young Thug Says Lil Nas X 'Shouldn't Have Told The World' About His Sexuality

Young Thug recently hopped on the second remix for Lil Nas X's record-breaking song "Old Town Road." In the midst of the response to the newest version of the track, the ATLien gave some of his thoughts about the other news pertaining to his collaborator.

"I feel like he probably shouldn't have told the world," Thug said. "He shouldn't have told the world because it's like, these days, motherf**ers just... it's just all judgment. Like, motherf**ers just judging. It ain't even about the music no more."

"Once you found out he was gay, everybody, soon as the song come on now, everybody, like, 'This gay a** n***a.' N***as don't even care to listen to the song no more."

"Once you found out he was gay, everybody, soon as the song come on now, everybody, like, ‘This gay a** n***a.’ N***as don’t even care to listen to the song no more.”

"It was like, I don't wanna just live my entire life—especially, you know, how I just got to where I'm at—not just like doing what I wanna do," he said of admitting his sexual preferences.

"I just feel like, he young, and it's like backlash can come behind anything," Young Thug continued on the show. "So it's like, it wasn't a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it, that was a G's move."

"But it's like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this sh*t before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that's why I was like, f**k, he should have never said that, he should have never told them."

"But it’s like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this sh*t before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that’s why I was like, f**k, he should have never said that, he should have never told them.”

 

Would You Watch A Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Would you watch a Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez as the main stage entertainment? The multi-hyphenate toyed around with the idea of performing at the coveted sporting event during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jenny from the Block chatted with the media outlet about the possibility of performing at next year's game, which takes place in Miami.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl… it's a big deal but we'll see," she said to the interviewer. "They make their own decisions over there." Last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show performers were Maroon, and their performance features appearances from Travis Scott, Big Boi and even Spongebob Squarepants and the Bikini Bottom 'Bubble Bowl" band.

Lopez is currently on the road performing on her It's My Party Tour, which will reportedly wrap in the Florida hot spot next week (Jul. 25, 26 and 27). The concert series is to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on Jul. 24.

J. Lo also made headlines for her jaw-dropping appearance as the lead actress in the trailer for the upcoming film, Hustlers, where she plays a stripper alongside Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and many more.

Watch her Super Bowl comments here.

Chance The Rapper Reveals Details For Upcoming Debut Album

Summer 2019 has been a success for Chance the Rapper, from placing all of his mixtapes on major streaming platforms to having an appearance in the live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King. Now, the Chicago native has something else up his sleeve.

The "Juice" rapper took to his Twitter account on Tuesday (July 16), to tease a long-awaited announcement for fans if they watched the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same day.

Watch fallon tonight at 10:30 Chicago time. Very important information #owbum pic.twitter.com/hi06QWqXJr

— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 16, 2019

During the interview, a light-hearted exchange between the two showed Fallon agreeing to pre-order the album only if Chance would disclose the release date and title. Once the purchase was complete, a roar of applause took over the studio and The Big Day, releasing July 26, was announced.

Jimmy pre-orders @chancetherapper's new #owbum in exchange for major album details! Full reveal on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/A2KFog3BTU

— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) July 17, 2019

The Big Day 7/26 PREORDER @ https://t.co/vYAw6BptJu 💿💿 #owbum pic.twitter.com/cVBUrsQkGG

— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2019

Chance also told audience members the importance of this release, saying that in the past he never sold his projects, however, his debut album will have a price tag attached.

You can pre-order The Big Day here which includes a hard-copy CD and digital album.

Watch The New 'Hustlers' Trailer Starring Cardi B, J. Lo, Lizzo, Keke Palmer And More

Jharrel Jerome Earns First Emmy Nomination For 'When They See Us'

Why Chiwetel Ejiofor As Scar Is The Real Star Of The 'Lion King': Review