pregnant-woman-delievers-children-ivf-
Getty/Eye Em

Queens Couple Sues Fertility Clinic After Giving Birth To Wrong Babies

July 7, 2019 - 11:45 am by Shenequa Golding

The couple reportedly spent $100,000 with California's CHA Fertility Center in hopes of getting pregnant.

A Queens, New York couple is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic after giving birth to children who didn't share their ethnicity.

According to The New York Post, the Asian couple who are referred to as Y.Z. and A.P. in court documents married in 2012 and tried relentlessly--both naturally and with medical assistance--to get pregnant. After countless disappointment, the two journeyed west to CHA Fertility Center with the hopes of becoming parents.

In January 2018, Dr. Joshua Berger and co-owner Simon Hong met with the Flushing, N.Y., couple and walked them through months-long medicine, vitamin tests, and several procedures to yield eight embryos. In total, the couple says they spent $100,000 on the entire process.

In September, the pair were excited after learning female embryos were successfully planted and they were pregnant with twins. Their joy, however, was short-lived when the ultrasound revealed they were instead having twin boys.

Dr. Berger dismissed the sonogram and tried to calm their concerns by revealing when his wife was pregnant they were originally having a boy but gave birth to a girl.

Y.Z. and A.P's nerves were calmed for a moment, and on March 30, 2019, A.P. delivered the children via C-section and was met with an unspeakable mix-up. The babies were indeed boys but did not share their Asian ethnicity. Even worse, the boys weren't related to one another.

Y.Z and A.P. unknowingly were surrogate parents and had to give the children up to their respective parents who were also clients of CHA Fertility Center.

The couple was so embarrassed and heartbroken they haven't told their family or close friends. For Y.Z and A.P, the experience has left them with "permanent emotional injuries from which they will not recover," the suit says.

The amount their suing for is also undisclosed.

Popular

YG Denies Involvement In Police Shoot-Out And SUV Car Chase

From the Web

More on Vibe

blue-bell-ice-cream
Jamie Squire

Woman Who Licked Ice Cream In Viral Video Facing 20 Years

The woman who went viral for licking a tub of ice cream inside a grocery store and then placing the container back into a freezer is facing 20 years in prison for tampering with the dessert.

According to reports, the video was viewed 11 million times and Lufkin police in east Texas are close to identifying the suspect in the June 28 video. Law enforcement is also looking for the gentlemen who recorded her and can be heard in the video egging her on by saying, "Lick it. Lick it."

"Our detectives are working to verify the identity of the female suspect before a warrant is issued for her arrest on a charge of second-degree felony tampering with a consumer product,” a police spokesperson said.

The unidentified woman is also facing a $10,000 fine.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS

— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

“As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together.”

Blue Bell Creameries, the company who makes the ice cream, removed their product from the shelves as a precaution following the viral video.

Continue Reading
kendrick-norton-
Photo File

Dolphins Kendrick Norton' Arm Was Amputated Following Serious Car Accident

Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton was reportedly involved in a serious car accident Thursday morning (July 4) which resulted in the 22-year-old's left arm being amputated.

The Florida Highway Patrol states Norton's 2017 black Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after hitting a concrete barrier, for reasons unknown at this time.

In order to remove Norton from the vehicle, paramedics had to sever his arm. A 2015 gray Maserati was also involved in the crash, however, the driver didn't sustain major injuries.

Both passengers inside Norton's Ford were taken to the Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder in Miami.

As wod began to spread of Norton's unfortunate condition, his agent Malki Kawa confirmed the news via social meda.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Malki Kawa, Norton’s agent tweeted Thursday morning. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

News of Norton's amputation merited condolences from fans on Twitter.

thoughts and prayers are with kendrick norton and his entire family. get well soon, @norton_kendrick

— josh houtz (@houtz) July 4, 2019

Serious prayer for my man Kendrick Norton. God watch over him in Jesus name, Amen.

— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) July 4, 2019

Continue Reading
hawaiian-man-dons-blackface-sentencing
Getty Images

Hawaiian Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wears Blackface In Court

A Hawaiian man convicted of three counts of attempted murder appeared in court donning Blackface before learning his fate, as he believed he was being treated unfairly, or like a black man.

Mark Char reportedly obtained a permanent black marker prior to his court date and disobeyed the orders of prison officials who instructed him to remove the marker.

Char called the sentencing "kangaroo court" before receiving his life sentence with a possibility of parole.

“The reason why I’m like this is because I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court, treating me like a black man. So today, I’m going to be a black man,” Char reportedly told Hawaii circuit court judge Todd Eddins.

While driving on Hawaii’s H-1 freeway, Char attacked another driver and his passenger using pepper spray. While they were defenseless from the stinging, Char stabbed both hurting the driver. Another person who tried to intervene and stop the attack was also hurt by Char during the process.

In court, Char tried to claim self-defense.

Mark Char, who was convicted of a violent road rage attack earlier this year, dressed in blackface during a sentencing hearing Monday. The opposite picture was taken earlier this year. https://t.co/I7mu2zRa7w pic.twitter.com/gtQsAv9Sly

— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) July 2, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

YG Denies Involvement In Police Shoot-Out And SUV Car Chase

Music News

1d ago

J. Cole And Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Has Arrived

News

2d ago

Woman Who Licked Ice Cream In Viral Video Facing 20 Years