R. Kelly's Ex-Crisis Manager Walks Back Comments About Leaving Daughter With Singer

Despite his initial comments about not leaving his daughter with an “accused pedophile,” R. Kelly’s former crisis manager Darrell Johnson is backpedaling his recent statements.

“I would 100 percent leave my daughter… with Mr. Kelly,” Johnson told TMZ after being stopped by the gossip site’s cameras. He says that a “family emergency” is the reason he stepped down from his role on Kelly’s team.

It was announced on Monday evening (Jul. 22) that Johnson would be leaving his position. This came after his appearance on CBS This Morning at the top of this week, where he told Gayle King that he would never leave his 21-year-old daughter with the disgraced singer.

“I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile,” he said. “I would not.”

He continued to tell TMZ that he believes the musician, who faces several federal sex crime charges for alleged crimes against 10 victims, will be “acquitted again.”

Kelly was denied bond last week and is currently sitting in a jail cell. He was reportedly deemed to be “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls.”