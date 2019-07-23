Singer R. Kelly publicist Darrell Johnson speaks to members of the media outside Cook County Jail on March 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Steps Down From His Role

R. Kelly’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson has reportedly stepped down from his position.

According to a message sent out by journalist Tia Ewing, as of Monday (Jul. 22), Johnson announced his resignation to Chicago's Fox 32. "Mr. Kelly is in good hands with [lawyer] Mr. [Steve] Greenberg!” Johnson wrote in the message.

Per Ewing, this is a message sent directly from Johnson. The news was subsequently confirmed by CBS News.

Johnson recently stated that his former client was a “normal person,” however, he also said that he would “never” leave his own daughter with anyone who is an accused pedophile during an interview with CBS News.

"They've indicted Mr. Kelly. He's in jail right now. He will have his day in court," Johnson said during the interview with Gayle King. "And they'll have to bring the evidence. And that's what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary."

Kelly is currently behind bars and was recently denied bail after a slew of new federal sex crime charges, including sex trafficking, found their way into public consciousness. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.