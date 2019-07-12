R. Kelly Reportedly Arrested In Chicago On Federal Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography Charges
Agents from the department of Homeland Security and NYPD detectives reportedly arrested R. Kelly Thursday (July 11) on federal sex trafficking charges, NBC New York reports. The 52-year-old singer was apprehended in Chicago and is expected to be transported to New York.
Kelly’s latest arrest stems from a 13-count indictment which includes child porn charges and obstruction of justice, TMZ reports. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, confirmed his arrest with the Chicago Sun-Times. Authorities will reportedly reveal more details sometime Friday (July 12).
The Grammy winner has been in and out of custody for much of the year. In February, the Cook County State’s attorney indicted Kelly on charges of criminal sexual abuse. Months later, state prosecutors filed nearly a dozen sex crime charges against Kelly, with many of the accusations involving victims between the ages of 13 and 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June, and faces up to 30 years if convicted.
Kelly has beat similar allegations in 2008, when he was acquitted in a child pornography case. The Chicago native has maintained his innocence against all of the charges and accusations that have followed him over the years.