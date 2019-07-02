R. Kelly Reportedly Files Motion To Silence Ex-Wife

R. Kelly wants his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, to stop speaking about their marriage. According to TMZ, the Chicago native filed a legal motion to stop the mother of his children from sharing "any account of their private lives,” which includes “business activities, relationship with each other, marriage or circumstances surrounding the dissolution."

In the documents, Kelly allegedly claims that Andrea is in breach of their 10-year-old marriage settlement where she agreed not to talk about their private life, and he wants a judge to step in.

Andrea's lawyer told TMZ that she has no intentions of abiding by Kelly’s demands.

“Robert has not been complying with that provision of their agreement for years, even put out a book, ‘Soulacoaster’ with details of their marriage and divorce -- he essentially waived that provision and is now using it as a vindictive sword to punish her for asserting her right in domestic relations court and forcing him to comply with his financial obligations,” the attorney said in a statement. “He can no longer control her with physical abuse so he’s resorting to methods of control and punishment that can be inflicted from afar.”

Earlier in the year,Kelly was briefly jailed for failing to pay Andrea over $60,000 in back child support, amid ongoing sexual abuse accusations and indictments,

The former couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2009. As of late, Andrea has come forward with details of enduring domestic abuse during the marriage.