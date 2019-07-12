Tierra Whack, Rapsody And More Praise Cardi B For Unity Among Female Rappers

Thursday night (July 11), Cardi B took to her favorite social media platform to shut down Jermaine Dupri's disparaging comments about female rappers but also gave credit to her peers like Rapsody and Tierra Whack.

"There's a lot of female rappers that be rapping they a** off that don't be talking about their p***y and y'all don't be supporting them and they mad dope," Cardi said while shining a light on Grammy-nominated artists like Rapsody and Tierra Whack. She also gave a shoutout to Cali's Kamaiyah and rising rapper Chika, also known as Oranicuhh.

"Let me tell y'all about some rappers that are really f***ing dope, that be rapping they a** off. I don't feel like they get the recognition that they deserve," she added.

View this post on Instagram That’s it . @rapsody @tierrawhack @oranicuhh @kamaiyah A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

"It takes a village," Rapsody wrote in an Instagram post about Cardi's video. "Reals [sic] ones always rise. Stay your authentic self always Cardi B. People ask me about the state of Hip Hop and women in it all the time. My answer is always it’s BEAUTIFUL! There are sooooo many dope ladies rockin! To the sisterhood....keep doing YOU....there’s room for us all," she continued.

In her Instagram stories Whack echoed the same sentiments. "This is the most thurlest move I've seen in a while! Thanks so much for sharing your platform queen!" Kamaiyah called Cardi her "best friend" and thanked her for "rockin with [her]" in response to the video on her Instagram page.

Chika and Doja Cat were a bit more sassy with their words since they also took Dupri's comments into account.

On Twitter Chika, whose social media handle is @Oranicuhh, used a thread to express why she felt Dupri was in the wrong for his comments. "What JD said was absolutely wrong. You shouldn't have to be spoon-fed female rappers. If he actually cared, he'd seek them out," she tweeted. "It's not his fault, it really does fall on the consumers (no shade) cuz we all be rapping our a**es off. Y'all gotta support it too."

After jokingly calling Dupri the "best female rapper alive" in her Instagram stories, Doja Cat then went into a spiel in which she said, "Poppa Jam Jam let me tell you something, listen to me," she said. "You have to listen to music to know that it exists. The f**king ignorance is amazing to me. If you were right, then how do I know so many female rappers that are so qualified, and so talented and so clever, who don't just talk about sex, like I do. But there are women out there who talk about other things, sounds sexist."

It's safe to say the So So Def owner had it coming. Take this "scandal" as an opportunity to listen to dope voices of the female rappers mentioned, and prove Dupri wrong.