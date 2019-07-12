Cardi-B-Doja-Cat-Tierra-Whack-Rapsody-Female-Rappers
Getty Images

Tierra Whack, Rapsody And More Praise Cardi B For Unity Among Female Rappers

July 12, 2019 - 1:44 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Thursday night (July 11), Cardi B took to her favorite social media platform to shut down Jermaine Dupri's disparaging comments about female rappers but also gave credit to her peers like Rapsody and Tierra Whack.

"There's a lot of female rappers that be rapping they a** off that don't be talking about their p***y and y'all don't be supporting them and they mad dope," Cardi said while shining a light on Grammy-nominated artists like Rapsody and Tierra Whack. She also gave a shoutout to Cali's Kamaiyah and rising rapper Chika, also known as Oranicuhh.

"Let me tell y'all about some rappers that are really f***ing dope, that be rapping they a** off. I don't feel like they get the recognition that they deserve," she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That’s it . @rapsody @tierrawhack @oranicuhh @kamaiyah

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

"It takes a village," Rapsody wrote in an Instagram post about Cardi's video. "Reals [sic] ones always rise. Stay your authentic self always Cardi B. People ask me about the state of Hip Hop and women in it all the time. My answer is always it’s BEAUTIFUL! There are sooooo many dope ladies rockin! To the sisterhood....keep doing YOU....there’s room for us all," she continued.

In her Instagram stories Whack echoed the same sentiments. "This is the most thurlest move I've seen in a while! Thanks so much for sharing your platform queen!" Kamaiyah called Cardi her "best friend" and thanked her for "rockin with [her]" in response to the video on her Instagram page.

Chika and Doja Cat were a bit more sassy with their words since they also took Dupri's comments into account.

On Twitter Chika, whose social media handle is @Oranicuhh, used a thread to express why she felt Dupri was in the wrong for his comments. "What JD said was absolutely wrong. You shouldn't have to be spoon-fed female rappers. If he actually cared, he'd seek them out," she tweeted. "It's not his fault, it really does fall on the consumers (no shade) cuz we all be rapping our a**es off.  Y'all gotta support it too."

After jokingly calling Dupri the "best female rapper alive" in her Instagram stories, Doja Cat then went into a spiel in which she said, "Poppa Jam Jam let me tell you something, listen to me," she said. "You have to listen to music to know that it exists. The f**king ignorance is amazing to me. If you were right, then how do I know so many female rappers that are so qualified, and so talented and so clever, who don't just talk about sex, like I do. But there are women out there who talk about other things, sounds sexist."

It's safe to say the So So Def owner had it coming. Take this "scandal" as an opportunity to listen to dope voices of the female rappers mentioned, and prove Dupri wrong.

In This Story:

Popular

8-Month-Old Dies In House Fire While Parent Partied

From the Web

More on Vibe

R. Kelly In Concert - Brooklyn, New York
Mike Pont

R. Kelly’s Daughter Admits Attempting Suicide Due To Cyberbullying

R. Kelly’s ongoing allegations of sexual abuse and assault have taken a devastating tole on his eldest daughter, Buku Abi. On Thursday’s (July 11) episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Abi admitted to attempting suicide due to all of the social media bullying that she has dealt with because of her father.

"Having to deal with everything in the media with my father is not easy," confessed the 21-year-old. "People are constantly like, 'How do you feel about the scandals?' I don't give a f**k about the scandals. I have an issue with my father. I had to drop out of school. I've had parents not let their children hang out with me. I spend a lot of days, or nights, crying. I'm sad, and I have the right to be sad."

Buku, whose birth name is Joann Kelly, credits music with saving her life. “People don’t realize how bad that hurts. It’s like I didn’t do anything, you know? I didn’t ask to be here,” she said. “We’re still trying to heal from a lot to the point where I tried to take my life. That’s a lot.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Buku talk about receiving negative comments just because she’s R Kelly’s daughter. #GUHHATL #GUHHAtlanta #GrowingUpHipHop #GrowingUpHipHopAtlanta #RealityTV

A post shared by Joey (@omfgrealitytv) on Jul 12, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

Though Abi and her siblings have been estranged from their father, Kelly recorded a public birthday message for her in March. The 52-year-old Grammy winning singer was most recently arrested in Chicago Thursday, this time on federal charges of sex trafficking. According to a 13-count indictment released Friday (July 12), the Northern District of Illinois accuses Kelly of producing and receiving child pornography, “enticing minors” to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiring to intimidate victims, obstruction of justice, and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover a video tapes of him having sex with young girls.

In addition, Kelly is accused of federal racketeering charges “for allegedly operating a criminal enterprise that promoted Kelly’s music and recruited women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity.” The indictments also charges Kelly’s former employees, Derrel McDavid, 58, and Milton Brown, 53. McDavid faces one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Milton is charged in the indictment with a single count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Kelly appeared in court Friday (July 12), but is expected to remain locked up until at least July 16.

Continue Reading
cassie-GettyImages-954469910-1562990958
Getty

Cassie Explains How Hiring A Team Of Black Women Changed Her “Creative Process”

The summer isn’t even over yet but it’s already been a whirlwind year for Cassie. In an interview with L’official, the “Don’t Let Go” singer shared how working with a team made up predominately of black women changed her “creative process,” and shared what she hopes to teach her daughter.

The 32-year-old mom-to-be who is expecting her first child, a baby girl with her boyfriend, Alex Fine, hopes to one day make their daughter proud.

“My priorities have absolutely changed, not just for creating an amazing future and life for my daughter, but because I want her to be proud of me,” Cassie shared. “I’ve heard people say that they’re nervous to raise females in today’s world, but I’m excited! I can’t wait to see her grow, learn and challenge the world right back!”

When asked about working with a crew of black female creatives, Cassie explained how the new squad has helped her confidence. “When it comes to me choosing to work with certain people I have to go off of an organic connection. I love the fact that everyone that I work with now communicates fully on every aspect, we are not in competition, we work as a team and they actually understand who I am and who I want to mold myself to become. As a group, we work as a collective.

“For me, this is the first time that I feel that I actually have a strong team in place that has my best interests at heart and the added bonus is that the majority of the team are creative black females. To me, it means we see each other,” she continued. “The energy I feel when we’re in a room together is unmatchable. We all have our own levels of experience and we bring our best to the table. We support each other and balance each other out all at the same time. It just works.”

Working with the new team has changed her creatively because she feels fully supported and makes decisions based on “what’s best” for her.

“I’m just a woman coming into my own learning to trust myself. It’s empowering.”

Click here for the full interview.

Continue Reading
nipsey-hussle-guardianship-daughter-1556653448-1500x844-1557886865-1024x5761-1558400900
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter’s Mother Reportedly Claims His Family Cut Her Off

Tanisha Foster, the mother of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, is fighting to regain custody of their child, and denying allegations of being an unfit mother.

According to The Blast, Foster filed documents “strongly” opposing the guardianship petitions entered by Hussle’s sister, Samantha Alexander, his mother, Angelique Smith, and his brother, Samuel Asghedom. Hussle’s family is vying for permanent custody of 10-year-old Emani, though Foster reportedly asserts that she is the best person to take care of the child because there is “no good reason” that her parental rights “should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced.”

Foster attests that she and Hussle shared custody, although Emani lived with her father and moved in with Samantha after he was gunned down in March. She also claims that the Grammy-nominated recording artist was paying her rent, and giving her money to cover other necessities. Since his death, Foster has been forced to rely on “the goodwill of family and friends” for food, clothing, shelter and transportation.

In May, a judge granted Samantha temporary custody of Emani. The judge also cleared the courtroom to allow Foster to briefly reunite with her daughter.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

2d ago

Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Owed Royalties: Report

News

2d ago

Sneak Peek: Watch Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer And More Appear In 'Hustlers'

Music News

2d ago

Lil Kim To Media: "Put Some Respect On My Name"