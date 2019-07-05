revenge-of-the-dreamers-iii-cover-art-1562357441
J. Cole And Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Has Arrived

July 5, 2019 - 4:14 pm by VIBE Staff

"There will be someone you never heard of on this album."

As promised, J. Cole and Dreamville have officially released Revenge of the Dreamers III. 

After more than 100 artists were invited to Atlanta for the 10-day rap camp recording sessions, the compilation album's final 18 tracks included not only the label's roster but also artists like Kendrick Lamar, T.I., Dreezy, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, St. Beauty, Saba and more as featured guests.

The long-awaited album is laced with new beats, melodies, and lyrical skills that fans are sure to repeat from now until the end of 2019. Cole took to his Twitter account hours before the project's release to thank the Dreamville team, producers, and other contributing artists.

"Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt," he tweeted. "There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way."

Hear the entire project, featuring Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, EARTHGANG, J.I.D., Lute, Omen and more, down below.

Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III Tracklist:

1. "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby 2. "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy
3. "LamboTruck" featuring Cozz, Childish Major and Reason
4. "Swivel" featuring EarthGang
5. "Oh Wow...Swerve" featuring J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! and Maxo Kream
6. "Don't Hit Me Right Now" featuring Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and Buddy
7. "Wells Fargo (Interlude)" featuring J.I.D., Buddy, EarthGang and Guapdad 4000
8. "Sleep Deprived" featuring Lute, Mez, Omen and Davionne
9. "Self Love" featuring Ari Lennox, Baby Rose and Bas
10. "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies" featuring J.I.D and T.I.
11. "Costa Rica" featuring Reese LaFlare, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mex, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy and Ski Mask The Slump God
12. "1993" featuring Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D and J. Cole
13. "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.I.D., J. Cole and Vince Staples
14. "Sunset" featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy
15. "Got Me" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Omen and Dreezy
16. "Middle Child" featuring J. Cole
17. "PTSD" featuring Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen and St. Beauty
18. "Sacrifices" featuring EarthGang, Smino, Saba and J. Cole

Lil Nas X Talks Dealing With Homophobic Backlash In BBC Interview

Since coming out as a gay man, Lil Nas X has received both positive and negative reactions. Now, the "Old Town Road" artist has shared why he decided to make his revelation more clear to fans and how he's dealing with the homophobic backlash on the internet.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the 20-year-old admitted that although he receives offensive commentary, he chooses to adopt a noncombative way of dealing with them.

"[While] learning the internet over the past couple of years, I used to be that person being negative," the Atlanta native said frankly. "So it's like I'm not angry or anything, I understand how they just want that reaction. I'm just going to [continue to] joke back [with you]."

And joking he has been. In one of many hilarious clapback tweets, X comically wrote, "next ni**a to say something offensive to me getting kissed." That post not only prompted more, less than happy Twitter replies, but also garnered over one million likes.

“I mean it’s just something that I was considering just like never like doing, like ever—taking to the grave,” he said about his decision to come out. “But it was like, I don’t wanna just live my entire life—especially, you know, how I just got to where I’m at—not just like doing what I wanna do, so...”

Despite the negativity, Lil Nas X believes he's helping open doors for more LGBTQ+ people and hopes that they "feel more comfortable" standing in their truth, despite not being fully accepted in the country and hip-hop communities. To date, "Old Town Road" has become the longest-running number one hip-hop song in Billboard history and has gone three times platinum.

Watch the clip from Lil Nas X's sit down interview with BBC Breakfast below.

Old Town Road rapper @LilNasX has seen a backlash since he came out earlier this week - but he tells @BBCBreakfast he's taking it with a sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/9HT9Y4F8ft

— BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) July 5, 2019

Continue Reading
Nas' 'Lost Tapes 2' Will Feature Production From Pharrell And No I.D.

Nas is finally ready to release more unheard gems from his catalog. This week, the legendary artist announced a rollout for The Lost Tapes 2 with production from the likes of Pharrell, Statik Selectah and No I.D.

Scheduled for a July 19 release, the project will reference tracks left on the studio floor from albums like Hip Hop Is Dead (2006), his infamous Untitled album (2008), Life Is Good (2012) and his recent release, NASIR. The artist teased a trailer, which includes a feature of "Lost Freestyle" produced by Selectah.

The project also includes production from Kanye West, RZA, Swizz Beatz, and others. His 2002 prequel album The Lost Tapes featured unreleased tracks from I Am…(1999) and Stillmatic (2001).  Setbacks delayed the sequel to be released sooner rather than later. Nas sign with Def Jam in 2006 which opened doors of disagreements with his new label.

View this post on Instagram

👀 Lost Tapes II

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 11, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

An exclusive line of Lost Tapes II merchandise is available for purchase.

See The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist below.

No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ] Vernon Family [PROD. PHARRELL WILLIAMS] Jarreau Of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE] Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH] Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA] Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY] Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON] Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ] War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL] The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK] Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA] Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP] It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST] You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST] Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK] Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]

The artist will be just one of the legendary headliners for the 25th Essence Festival (July 5- 7) in New Orleans. He's also sharing a co-lining tour with Mary J. Blige perfectly titled, The Royalty Tour kicking off in West Palm Beach July 11.

Continue Reading
Rapsody's New Album To Feature Queen Latifah And D'Angelo

Rapsody has brought out the legends for her forthcoming album. Living legends Queen Latifah and D'Angelo will appear on the album titled, Eve.

Speaking with Essence this week about her new project, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared how Eve will explore legendary black women who have inspired her and many other women of color. Becoming the first female emcee to sign with Roc Nation in 2016, Rapsody told Essence that her latest soundscape celebrates women she admires including Serena Williams and Phylicia Rashad.

“It’s my ode to the women in my life who have made me who I am, but at the same time I realize it’s bigger than me,” she explained Monday (July 1). “It’s more about the village of Black women. I feel like we all have similar experiences and similar stories and very similar inspirations. My last album, that was for me. That was all personal things that, you know, you can listen to and maybe you can relate, but a lot of it was for me.”

But the inspiration didn't stop there. Eve will pay homage to influential entertainers through the albums song titles including Nina Simone, Oprah Winfrey, Aaliyah, and Whoopi Goldberg. D'Angelo will be featured on a guest hook and Queen Latifah will be heard spitting bars (!) on the song "Hatshepsut."

It's been nearly two years since Rapsody dropped an album. Laila's Wisdom, released in 2017 and was met with critical praise. She also earned two Grammy nominations including  Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

A teaser for her new album was dropped in June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Then the man—Adam—named his wife #Eve, because she would be the mother of all who live.” 🔻 Branded by @brickshaus

A post shared by RAPSODY (@rapsody) on Jun 28, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

She released a black and white visual (July 1) as follow up to her song "Sojourner" that she collaborated with J.Cole last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Ain’t I a woman?!” - Sojourner Truth 🔻 #EVEofRapsody | @jamlarecords @rocnation @defjam | www.genesis320.com . . . . Video by @_swankshotit + @kidsfromnowhere

A post shared by RAPSODY (@rapsody) on Jul 1, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

With a church hymnal playing in the background, an easily recognizable quote from Sojourner Truth is spoken.

“That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain't I a woman? Look at me!"

If the visual is a glimpse into what the polished and distinct rapper is bringing to the table in Eve, fans won't be disappointed.

Continue Reading

