J. Cole And Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Has Arrived

"There will be someone you never heard of on this album."

As promised, J. Cole and Dreamville have officially released Revenge of the Dreamers III.

After more than 100 artists were invited to Atlanta for the 10-day rap camp recording sessions, the compilation album's final 18 tracks included not only the label's roster but also artists like Kendrick Lamar, T.I., Dreezy, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, St. Beauty, Saba and more as featured guests.

The long-awaited album is laced with new beats, melodies, and lyrical skills that fans are sure to repeat from now until the end of 2019. Cole took to his Twitter account hours before the project's release to thank the Dreamville team, producers, and other contributing artists.

"Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt," he tweeted. "There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way."

Hear the entire project, featuring Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, EARTHGANG, J.I.D., Lute, Omen and more, down below.

Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III Tracklist:

1. "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby 2. "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy

3. "LamboTruck" featuring Cozz, Childish Major and Reason

4. "Swivel" featuring EarthGang

5. "Oh Wow...Swerve" featuring J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! and Maxo Kream

6. "Don't Hit Me Right Now" featuring Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and Buddy

7. "Wells Fargo (Interlude)" featuring J.I.D., Buddy, EarthGang and Guapdad 4000

8. "Sleep Deprived" featuring Lute, Mez, Omen and Davionne

9. "Self Love" featuring Ari Lennox, Baby Rose and Bas

10. "Ladies, Ladies, Ladies" featuring J.I.D and T.I.

11. "Costa Rica" featuring Reese LaFlare, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mex, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy and Ski Mask The Slump God

12. "1993" featuring Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D and J. Cole

13. "Rembrandt...Run It Back" featuring J.I.D., J. Cole and Vince Staples

14. "Sunset" featuring J. Cole and Young Nudy

15. "Got Me" featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Omen and Dreezy

16. "Middle Child" featuring J. Cole

17. "PTSD" featuring Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen and St. Beauty

18. "Sacrifices" featuring EarthGang, Smino, Saba and J. Cole