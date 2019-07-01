Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Getty Images

J. Cole Announces 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Will Drop On Friday

July 1, 2019 - 2:43 pm by VIBE

Dreamville's highly-anticipated compilation album featuring J. Cole, Bas, J.I.D, Ari Lennox and more will be here by the week's end.

According to the label's head honcho J. Cole, Revenge Of The Dreamers III (oft- stylized as ROTD3) will be released on Friday, Jul. 5. The rapper wrote the exciting news on his Twitter page on Monday afternoon (Jul. 1).

As of now, we've gotten a taste of what to expect with songs such as “Got Me," a collaboration between Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen and Dreezy, as well as "Down Bad," which features Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy.

Last week, Cole teased the project with the trailer for REVENGE: A Dreamville Film. The doc will be released on Tuesday, Jul. 2, and chronicles the recording sessions for the LP, which took place in January over the course of 10 days in Atlanta.

“The hardest part was finding how to bring those energies together and still make it feel like an album, like something that represents us," Dreamville president Ibrahim Hamad said in an interview of the sessions. "It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. But the music is so good.”

In This Story:

Popular

Blueface Defends Kicking His Mother And Sister Out Of His Home

From the Web

More on Vibe

BET Awards 2019 - Show
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is The Longest Running Number One Hip-Hop Song In 'Billboard' History

Lil Nas X is having the best year ever, and you can’t act like that’s a lie. The 20-year-old artist’s hit song “Old Town Road” is now reportedly the hip-hop song with the longest run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in history.

This figure comes from the Twitter @ChartData, which reports that the 7 EP single beats the record held by Eminem’s 2002 single “Lose Yourself,” and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s hit “See You Again.” Lil Nas X’s hit has been No. 1 on the charts for 13 weeks, while these songs topped for 12.

Additionally, Billboard reports that “OTR” is one of only 12 songs in history to spend 13 weeks at No. 1, joining the ranks of hits like Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind 1997,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” and The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling.” It only needs to stay at No. 1 for a few more weeks to tie for the all-time record of 16 weeks, held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito.”

“Old Town Road” rode into public consciousness after finding itself at the center of controversy earlier this year, after it was removed from the Billboard country charts for allegedly not containing enough elements of the genre to be considered country. Shortly after, he tapped country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix, and we haven’t stopped dancing since.

On the last night of Pride Month (Jun. 30), Lil Nas X made headlines for his personal life, after implying in a series of cryptic tweets that he was coming out of the closet.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote. “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.” The lyrics in that particular song say “Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold/ This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old.”

[email protected]'s "Old Town Road" is now the longest running Hot 100 #1 hip-hop single of all time (13 weeks; passing "Lose Yourself", "Boom Boom Pow" and "See You Again").

— chart data (@chartdata) July 1, 2019

Continue Reading
Daniel Caesar
Getty Images

Daniel Caesar Announces Tour With Koffee

Daniel Caesar dropped another announcement after he surprised fans with his sophomore album CASE STUDY 01 on Friday (June 28). The R&B artist posted the news on Twitter alluding to a two-part tour taking off in Asia (July 20) before traveling to the U.S. (July 30).

His anticipated album is just what fans were waiting for after he was featured on Common's latest soundscape "HER Love" that was released in early June. The 10-track album featured vocals from Brandy, Pharrell, Sean Leon and Jacob Collier, and John Mayer, calling for an applause for the range of talent.

"Love Again" featuring Brandy is the hit single, according to Rolling Stone. Soothing strings and melodies from both artists is a perfect blend that is needed to be put on repeat. This marks his first full length album since his 2017 debut Freudian album with breakout single "Get You."

Reggae artist, Koffee, will accompany Caesar on his tour. The "Toast" artist is sure to bring her own her flare to the stage as she's not only a singer but a guitarist. She was recently featured on Apple Music's UpNext series where she gave fans a deep insight into her life and career.

View this post on Instagram

“I know I want to make a change. That’s something that I stay focused on...” • • @applemusic UP NEXT ✨#ShotOniPhone

A post shared by Original Koffee (@originalkoffee) on Jun 4, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

North American tickets go on sale in July.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

CASE STUDY 01: TOUR PT. 1 ASIA: ON SALE NOW. US: 07/01 PRE-SALE. 07/02 GENERAL ON SALE. CANADA: 07/03-04 PRE-SALE. 07/05 GENERAL ON SALE. danielcaesar.com/tour

A post shared by Daniel Caesar (@danielcaesar) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Continue Reading
BET Awards 2019 - Pre Show
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets

H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, has been in the news for her performance at the BET Awards' pre-show, sick freestyles, an upcoming documentary and more. Now, she's making news for a series of past homophobic tweets that went viral earlier this week.

The "Realer" rapper took to her Twitter account Thursday (June 27) to respond to the resurfaced comments, adding that she previously apologized for the remarks and her past views do not reflect who she is today.

You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick https://t.co/nkwRVd3ejN

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019

I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop

— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 27, 2019

pic.twitter.com/p0A6bEWcZc

— cipota trompuda (@EarlsxLips) June 27, 2019

Other sets of alleged tweets are raising eyebrows claiming she used a slew of homophobic remarks but the Fever artist has yet to confirm or deny if they are legitimate.

In late August 2018, the Houston native, City Girls' Yung Miami and JT, Asian Doll, and Doja Cat all issued apologies for past homophobic language, as reported by Fader. 

With cancel culture being heavily present on social media, fans debated if Megan Thee Stallion should be "canceled." Loyalty is real as the "Hot Girl Summer" fans are here to stay.

Y’all didn’t cancel Cardi, y’all didn’t cancel City Girls, y’all didn’t cancel Sabrina Claudio and y’all sure ain’t canceling Megan Thee Stallion ass.

Shut the fuck up & Get the fuck outta here.

— hood baby (@ronthacreator) June 27, 2019

We all was immature back in the day.. y’all pulling up 9 years old tweets on @theestallion and want her to be cancelled pic.twitter.com/NoVmqBIRxl

— ⅅσмιиιqυє (@BlkGirlReviews) June 27, 2019

As one of the newest additions to 2019 XXL Freshman Class, Megan is headed to London to perform at the start of July, putting the social media fury well behind her. She will return to prepare for the "Legendary Nights Tour" with Meek Mill, Future, YG, and DJ Mustard kicking off in late August.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

View Gallery

Lists

2d ago

8 Hip-Hop Retirement Albums

Features

4d ago

The Art Of Soundtracking Netflix's 'When They See Us'

News

3d ago

Watch Nicki Minaj Return To Waitressing At Red Lobster For The 'Tonight Show'