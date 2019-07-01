J. Cole Announces 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' Will Drop On Friday
Dreamville's highly-anticipated compilation album featuring J. Cole, Bas, J.I.D, Ari Lennox and more will be here by the week's end.
According to the label's head honcho J. Cole, Revenge Of The Dreamers III (oft- stylized as ROTD3) will be released on Friday, Jul. 5. The rapper wrote the exciting news on his Twitter page on Monday afternoon (Jul. 1).
As of now, we've gotten a taste of what to expect with songs such as “Got Me," a collaboration between Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Omen and Dreezy, as well as "Down Bad," which features Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy.
Last week, Cole teased the project with the trailer for REVENGE: A Dreamville Film. The doc will be released on Tuesday, Jul. 2, and chronicles the recording sessions for the LP, which took place in January over the course of 10 days in Atlanta.
“The hardest part was finding how to bring those energies together and still make it feel like an album, like something that represents us," Dreamville president Ibrahim Hamad said in an interview of the sessions. "It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. But the music is so good.”
Revenge of the Dreamers dropping this Friday. https://t.co/3JxZT4RMqT
