Rick Ross Drives Flashy Cars With Swizz Beatz, Jordyn Woods In "Big Tyme" Video

July 30, 2019 - 2:58 pm by VIBE Staff

Rick Ross' tenth studio album Port of Miami 2 is less than two weeks away, and the boss has just released the video to his single "Big Tyme."

The song has Ross spitting gems over an exultant Just Blaze beat with Swizz Beatz's sh*t-talking adlibs, and the video matches the exuberance of the record. Ross and Swizz take to the port of Miami to race contrasting Ashton Martins, sip spirits, and enjoy the ocean view aboard a yacht with beautiful women. The leading lady for the video is model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member Jordyn Woods, who reportedly got involved as an ode to her late father, who was a die-hard fan of the Telfon Don's music.

The "Big Tyme" video comes after Ross' releases of "Act A Fool" featuring Wale, and last week's drop of the Drake-assisted "Gold Roses." All three songs are set to appear on Port of Miami 2, which is scheduled for a August 9, 2019 release.

James Vickery James Vickery
TH3RD BRAIN/Roc Nation

Premiere: James Vickery Captures Magic Of New Love On 'Something Good'

Not much feels better than the freshness of new, budding love, and South London R&B singer James Vickery captures that magic on his new single "Something Good."

The sultry, slinky record, produced and written with Maths Time Joy (Mahalia, Gallant, Sinead Harnett), sees Vickery showcasing breathy, harmonious vocals while capturing the bliss of a romance that has found its stride.

"Something Good is a song that's very personal to me, and written about a past relationship of mine," Vickery said. "It's about that point in a relationship where everything feels really good, but you can't quite put your finger on exactly what it is."

Vickery's performance on COLORS from June 2018 has earned 13 million YouTube views, including from his future partners at TH3RD BRAIN and Roc Nation. Since then he had sold out the Jazz Cafe in London and performed at Glastonbury Festival. He's currently working on his debut album, which will have collaboration with the likes of Kenny Beats, Nate Fox, Pomo, NAO, SG Lewis and more.

Listen to "Something Good" below.

Big Sean Releases "Single Again" Video Featuring Ryan Destiny And Keith Powers

In a world where cheating on a significant other can land a person in court, Big Sean attempts to prove his innocence for his "Single Again" music video. The Detroit native is on trial for infidelity with chatter throughout the social media sphere influencing the status of his guiltlessness or guiltiness.

Starring real-life couple, Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers, the actors put their talents on full display as they portray characters on opposite ends of Sean's trial. The melody speaks to the realization of a love lost but also finding oneself after an experience-filled relationship.

In a statement via email, Big Sean said the visual holds several pertinent messages, "but the main one is for people to 'wake up and smell the roses' in a world where we wake up and check our phones instead," hence the opening sequence of a truck littering the streets with rose petals.

Director Lawrence Lamont added that the visual is timely concerning "a few social issues" concerning "social media's ability to sway people's opinions to the point of disharmony, the social pressures faced by Millennials and Generation Y and media coverage of the black man. While bringing these key issues to light, I also wanted to capture Detroit's beautiful spirit and style."

Watch the full video above.

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Paras Griffin

It Was Pandemonium: Remembering 5 of B2K’s Career-Defining Moments

At the tail-end of last year, B2K sent the world into a familiar pandemonium following the announcement of their aptly titled reunion, the Millennium Tour. After 15 years, the group came back together to tap into our undying love of early 2000’s nostalgia, reminding fans at each tour stop why the “boys of the new millennium,” were arguably one of the biggest Black boy groups to do it since The Jackson 5.

"We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance,” Michelle Le Fleur, COO at Omarion Worldwide, – told Billboard in 2018. "While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality."

In the tour’s latter days, it was confirmed that Raz-B and J-Boog’s ups and downs on the road would be one of a few gripping storylines featured on season six of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, premiering Monday Aug. 5 at 8/7c, so it’s only right that we celebrate by looking back at a few of the quartet's biggest moments:

Early Chart Dominance

In 2002, the same year that Justin Timberlake launched his solo career and Nelly and Kelly had their “Dilemma,” B2K's self-titled debut album took the R&B world by storm. The album, which boasted the hit singles “Uh Huh” and “Gots Ta Be,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. They’d also join Bow Wow, who was no longer “Lil,”  on the Scream 2 tour on July 25 of that same year.

Pandemonium Ensued

Hot on the heels of B2K’s self-titled success, Pandemonium dropped on Dec.10, 2002 and "Bump, Bump, Bump" peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single became the group's first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart and spent a week at No. 1, positioning them to take home the best group and viewer’s choice honors at the BET Awards the following summer.

 

An Untimely End

At the height of their popularity, B2K would announce their split on BET's 106 & Park in Jan. 2004 to the dismay of R&B fans everywhere. Omarion would later state that the decision was ultimately caused by the group’s mutual desire to seek out solo success. “It is true that B2K broke up but it’s not about me leaving or them leaving. It’s about us growing up and wanting to do our own thing,”  he told Jet magazine in 2004.

Omarion Joins Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

In 2014, Omarion joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alongside Fizz, Ray J, Soulja Boy, and more. The stint would come ten years after the launch of his solo career, during which, he blessed listeners with four albums (O, 21, Ollusion, Sex Playlist) in addition to playing a lead role alongside his former group members in You Got Served.

 

B2K Reunites

2019 saw the launch of the Millennium Tour, which B2K headlined with Mario, the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Bobby V, and Lloyd. The tour was an immediate success,  grossing $5 million just three shows into a 25-date cross country stretch. Though initially slated to end in April, on July 11 Drake took to his Instagram to announce that B2K would be making an unexpected final tour stop as co-headliners of his annual Toronto-based OVO Fest.

If you weren’t one of the lucky thousands who got to catch B2K on the road, then VH1 has you covered. Season six of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Monday, August 5 at 8/7c and will feature behind the scenes moments from the Millennium Tour that you won’t want to miss. In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

