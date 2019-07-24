Roc Nation Announces Shari Bryant And Omar Grant As Co-Presidents

They will lead the Roc Nation team in developing strategies for signed artists.

Roc Nation, the Jay-Z-founded company and label, had big news this week (July 22) regarding their leadership. According to Billboard, two new co-presidents, Shari Bryant and Omar Grant, are to fill the shoes of Benny Pough, who stepped down from management earlier this year. The talented pair will reportedly continue to build the talent roster in addition to developing strategies for signed artists.

"The values and lessons that the Roc Nation founders instilled in me provided me the tools to become the best executive I could possibly be. I am honored to make even more history with my family," Bryant said.

She first started her career interning at Roc-A-Fella records and then later became an executive assistant in the early 2000s. Her platform has touched Def Jam Recordings, Warner Bros., Atlantic Records, and United Masters. She later became the general manager and partner of Alamo Records before arriving at Roc Nation.

Grant most recently signed the Grammy-winning producer Tainy, who has worked alongside Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. He also signed Mustard to Roc Nation management in addition to being an artist to the label in 2013. He began his career interning at Columbia Records and moved through the industry as a road manager, creative director, and a senior director.

"After nine incredible years here, it's an unbelievable honor to step into this new role. Inspiration comes from the top down at Roc Nation, and the founders set a precedent for a culture of progress in terms of both business and creativity.

President of A&R and co-founder of Roc Nation, Tyran Smith, also commented on the new transition for the powerhouses, saying that they "understand and respect artists and their process."

"It's an honor to work alongside and see them at the helm, poised to usher in the next Roc Nation generation."