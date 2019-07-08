Sometimes the internet surprises us in the best ways possible. With Nicki Minaj's latest single "Megatron" heating up the summer, the entertainer has taken things up a notch with the #MegatronChallenge, a possible spot on her new label and a few coins as well.

The rapper shared news of the #MegatronChallenge over the holiday weekend with a promise of $10,000 for the winner, $5,000 for the runner up and a nice stack for third place. The challenge is simple– for artists, perform a freestyle over the "Megatron" instrumental and if for dancers, feel free to dance to the track solo or in a group.

Participants quickly dropped their videos over Twitter and Instagram. While some dropped traditional freestyles, others flipped the beat and made the song their own.

That approach brought out some of the best which included indie darling Yung Baby Tate, underground legend Lady Luck as well as fresh verses from rising acts like Lilo Morton and Omerettà The Great.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Saturday (July 5) will run through July 27. In addition to a visit from Nicki herself, the artist also hinted at a possible spot on her label. Several moons ago, Nicki shared details about creating her own label previously known as Pink Friday Records. She reportedly signed UK singer-songwriter Parker who has worked with the likes of Rihanna, Quincy Jones, and G-Eazy.

While we're not sure of the label spot, we are hooked on these freestyles.

Check out some of our favorites below.

1. Lady Luck (New Jersey)

Ok... Challenge accepted🤯 TAG @nickiminaj and tell her keep the bread I just want a verse 😜 Another #BodyOnABeat #NoBeatIsSafe #SheGod #NickiMinaj #Megatron #MegatronChallenge #MegatronChallenge

A post shared by #SheGod (@iamladyluck) on Jul 7, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

2. Yung Baby Tate (Decatur, Georgia) 3. Lilo Morton (Brooklyn, New York)

#megatronchallenge @djboof @theshaderoom @nickiminaj BRATATATOT, yeah I’m back . Ponytail sleek, and all my bitches ass fat. Keep your nigga off me cause i aint txting back. Cause i aint texting back Bitch im feeling saucy & i aint having nat Move back sis. These bitches can read me, she gotta use her brain. There bitches can’t see me, she got to use a cane. What the fuck was she thinking. It’s better when I’m drinking. He’s busting quick man, like quicksand, got a Niggas sinking Feel up, aint nobody realer. Pussy slimey Got him diving like a navy seal huh? Bod gyal when mi wine it str8 to the dealer I mean dealership, All my bad boss bitches feeing this. So grab ya drink or whatever and never let a broke bum get a link or whatever. And only bumbs eat crumbs. I keep the soup & the cheddar And if ya bitch wanna fight Tell that nigga go get her I know she tryna meet her match, Now her match has met her Thats a fact, no BRATATATOT you will get clapped! Pls share and repost let me know if you want the high quality video to post on your page please tag @milanchristopher & @zellswag 😭❤️❤️❤️ TAGGGG @kyle.anfernee PLEASEEEE!!!!

A post shared by The Wordsmith ‘& Co. (@lilomorton) on Jul 6, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT

4. Neika (Atlanta, GA)

Tag her @nickiminaj 🙌 #megatronchallenge #megatron #remix #jamaica #version #nickiminaj #rap #hiphop #dancehall #megatronchallenge @theshaderoom

A post shared by Neika (@oneikamusic) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

5. Tokyo Jetz (Atlanta, Georgia)

They said I been MIA with the car freestyles so why tf not 😜💙 @NICKIMINAJ #megatronchallenge pic.twitter.com/u1VtfXxdRK

— BONAFIDE OUT NOW (@REALTOKYOJETZ) July 7, 2019

6. Omerettà The Great (Atlanta, Georgia)

Tried the #megatronchallenge 🤮 or 🔥🔥 @nickiminaj

A post shared by Omerettà The Great👸🏾 (@omeretta) on Jul 7, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

7. Dazene (New Jersey)

That's tht AQUARIUS shit #neighborturnedfriendturnedfamily do anything u put ya mind 2 #megatronchallenge she accepted the challenge #thatboxhitdifferentwhenitsyours come dip tht marshmallow n this chocolate not a snack but a full course meal 😋😋😋😋

A post shared by Jessica Burke (@dazene_leaveem_dazed) on Jul 7, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

8. Tori (Harlem, New York)

#MegatronChallenge (BETTER AUDIO) sorry guys! We were so amped last night we didn’t realize some of you wouldn’t be able to hear it. #SHARE #LIKE #COMMENT & Tag Muva @nickiminaj - I don’t think nobody made this shit sound like their own song but me #SagShit 🤣 “6k For a bag, dats a big nelly & I keep the metal in it for bishes who get silly” 🤪

A post shared by 🇬🇾🇵🇦 Tori Doe ® | HARLEM (@top5tori) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:16am PDT