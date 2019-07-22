A$AP Rocky Will Reportedly Headline Rolling Loud NYC
The Rolling Loud hip hop festival will make its way to the Big Apple in October. Per the festival's social media pages, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert and the Wu-Tang Clan will reportedly headline the two day event.
Aside from the aforementioned artists, DMX, Fat Joe, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Young M.A., YG, DaBaby, and many many more will take to the stage at Citi Field from Oct. 12 to 13. Tickets are slated to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday (Jul. 26) at 10 a.m. EST.
The news comes on the third week of A$AP Rocky's incarceration. The A$AP Mob member and Harlem native was reportedly arrested in Sweden for allegedly assaulting a person on the street. Donald Trump, thanks to urging from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is attempting to help free the rapper, however, it was reported earlier today (Jul. 22) that his efforts may make matters worse for A$AP.
Peep the Rolling Loud lineup below.
