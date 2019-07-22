On Tuesday (July 23, MTV revealed its list of the 2019 Video And Music Award nominations, showing close categories for all artists.

A press release stated the nominations include "dozens of artists whose reach and influence have elevated the music industry and global cultural conversation." Among those artists are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and H.E.R, who have each been selected as Best New Artist alongside Ava Max, Billie Eilish, and ROSALÍA.

“It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. “We can’t wait to see the outcome, once the fans weigh in. It’s going to be an awesome, unforgettable evening.”

Singer and actress Lizzo has been in the entertainment industry for 10 years before making her big break. The singer/rapper/flautist exudes bonafide anthems for confident ladies rocking the skin that they are in. With hit singles "Truth Hurts," "Good as Hell," and "Juice," the songstress now adds actress to her list of accolades as she plays Liz in the upcoming film, Hustlers.

"Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X made tying-history after his track "Old Town Road" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart as No.1 for the 16th week. The country hip-pop hit has been streamed 86.2 million times in the U.S. according to Billboard he has remixed the song with Young Thug and Cardi B. Shortly after he dropped his single "Panini." He also has been nominated for eight categories including Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Art Direction.

Singer and songwriter, H.E.R., effortlessly graced the stage at the 2019 BET Awards to perform "Lord Is Coming" with YBN Cordae, leaving fans in awe with her spoken word and incisive lyricism. She took home the 2019 BET Her Award for her song "Hard Place."

The VMA's air Monday (Aug. 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, and will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco. Check out the full list of the 2019 VMA Award Nominees here.