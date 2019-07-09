Ryan Destiny attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017

Ryan Destiny Joining 'Grown-ish' Cast For Season 3

The Detroit native will be joining Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe & Halle and more.

With the abrupt cancellation of the Lee Daniels' musical drama, Star, fans were shocked to see the storyline of their leading ladies end. However, fan-favorite Ryan Destiny has landed a new gig and will be joining the next season of Grown-ish.

The Freeform television series shared the announcement with fans on their official Twitter account on Monday (July 8). "Join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam," reads the tweet. "She is going to be on #grownish next season."

join us in welcoming @ryandestiny to the #grownish fam. she is going to be on #grownish next season. she plays jillian, a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U. pic.twitter.com/SaUZ0xnqgn — grown-ish (@grownish) July 8, 2019

The 24-year-old actress responded shortly after hardly able to contain her excitement. "Super exciteddd. Love this show! Hopefully, I fit in ok."

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey, a young college student in California. She is joined by her peers Trevor Jackson (Aaron), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Francia Raisa (Ana), Chloe and Halle Bailey (Jazz and Sky), Emily Arlook (Nomi) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) who all are navigating through their Cal U experiences. Destiny's character (Jillian) will come in as a transfer student from an HBCU as she joins the crazy rollercoaster at their college.

The Detroit native first rose to fame as part of the singing group Love Dollhouse that disbanded soon after Destiny released her solo EP in 2018.

Grown-ish has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series four times since the show first premiered early last year. You can catch new episodes Wednesday's on Freeform at 8/7pm CT on Freeform.